Tenneco Named to Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies List for 2021

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) has been named to Newsweek's 2021 list of America's Most Responsible Companies.

Tenneco was listed among the top 400 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries, and ranked 13th in the Automotive and Components category.

"One of Tenneco's core values is 'Make Tomorrow Better,'" said Tenneco CEO Brian Kesseler. "And one of the best ways we can do our part to make the world better is by being a good corporate citizen and maintaining our focus on sustainable business practices. We are pleased to be a part of Newsweek's list this year, and look forward to continuing to do our part to remain among America's Most Responsible Companies."

The list was compiled by Newsweek and its partner Statista, based on publicly available key performance indicators (KPI) derived from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Reports, Sustainability Reports, and Corporate Citizenship Reports, as well as an independent survey. The company KPIs focused mainly on environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey of more than 7,500 U.S. citizens asked about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with 2019 revenues of $17.5 billion and approximately 78,000 team members working at more than 300 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Ride Performance, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

Media inquiries

Bill Dawson

847 482-5807

[email protected]

SOURCE Tenneco Inc.