Tenneco Recognized by General Motors as a 2019 Supplier of the Year Winner

LAKE FOREST, Ill., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco Inc.'s (NYSE:TEN) Powertrain business group was named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during a virtual ceremony honoring the recipients of the company's 28th annual Supplier of the Year awards on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

During the event, GM recognized 116 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded GM's expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations to the company. The awards ceremony was originally scheduled as a live-event to be held in March but was postponed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The recognition is for supplier performance in the 2019 calendar year.

This is the third consecutive year that a Tenneco business group has been honored and the second time Tenneco's Powertrain business group has received the award.

"Our suppliers play a key role in delivering the products, services and experiences our customers deserve – and these award-winning suppliers went above and beyond our expectations," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

"We also believe it's important at this point in time to thank our entire supply base for their efforts the last few months to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19," added Amin. "Not only have we been able to safely restart our manufacturing operations, our suppliers played a key role in assisting our initiatives to increase the supply of ventilators and personal protection equipment (PPE) for frontline health care workers to help save lives and keep communities safe."

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

"Tenneco is honored to be named a recipient of this prestigious award from one of our most trusted industry partners, General Motors, and it is truly a testament to our 32,000 Powertrain team members around the world, who strive to produce quality powertrain components every day," said Brian Kesseler, CEO of Tenneco. "This award reinforces Tenneco Powertrain's strong position in the global market for highly engineered engine components and highlights our commitment to global customers to develop innovations that deliver optimal fuel economy, meet and exceed the most stringent emission targets, and enhance vehicle performance."

