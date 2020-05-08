Tenneco Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

LAKE FOREST, Ill., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) reported first quarter 2020 revenue of $3.8 billion, versus $4.5 billion a year ago. Excluding unfavorable currency of $97M, total revenue decreased 12% versus last year, while light vehicle industry production* declined 23% in the quarter. Value-add revenue for the first quarter was $3.1 billion. The Company estimates the COVID-19 crisis represented approximately a $340 million negative impact on first quarter value-add revenue.

Including non-cash impairments of $854 million, $737 million after tax, the Company reported a net loss for first quarter 2020 of $839 million, or $(10.34) per diluted share, compared with a first quarter net loss of $117 million, or $(1.44) per diluted share in 2019. First quarter EBIT (earnings before interest, taxes and noncontrolling interests) was a loss of $845 million, versus a loss of $24 million last year. EBIT as a percent of revenue was -22.0% versus -0.5% last year.

First quarter 2020 adjusted net loss was $26 million, or $(0.31) per diluted share, compared with income of $42 million, or 52-cents per diluted share last year. First quarter adjusted EBITDA was $239 million versus $327 million last year. Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of value-add revenue was 7.6% versus 8.7% last year. Cash flow used in operations was $152 million, on par with last year despite the COVID-19 driven impact of lower earnings.

"Tenneco responded quickly to the COVID-19 crisis to protect our team members' health and safety while taking aggressive actions to mitigate the financial impact of the pandemic on the company," said Brian Kesseler, Tenneco's Chief Executive Officer. "We expanded on the structural cost reductions introduced last quarter, and implemented a range of temporary cost reductions including plant closures, deferment of discretionary spending and the reduction of capital expenditures. We have amended the terms of the company's debt covenants to help us navigate the COVID-19-driven economic downturn, and adopted a shareholder rights plan to help protect the availability of Tenneco's tax assets."

Liquidity Update

As of March 31, 2020, Tenneco had liquidity of $1.57 billion, comprised of $770 million cash and $800 million undrawn on the Company's revolving credit facility. The Company has acted to further bolster its liquidity position by drawing the remaining amount available under this revolving facility. Based on available industry forecasts and Company estimates, the Company believes it has adequate liquidity to weather the current downturn.

Operations Update

Throughout the Company's operations, incremental health and safety precautions have been implemented, including rigorous cleaning and sanitation protocols, wellness checks for team members and changes within facilities to comply with social distancing requirements. In China, all of the Company's production facilities, distribution centers and offices are now open and operating at near pre-crisis levels. As of the first week of May, approximately 75% of the Company's plants and distribution centers worldwide are operating at various levels of production, up from a low of 47% during the first week of April.

"I appreciate the extraordinary effort made by our team members and their families, including helping the company safely maintain operations during the crisis to provide products and services that are considered vital to public security, health and safety," Kesseler added. "Our focus continues to be on protecting the wellbeing of our team members as we prepare to support our customers in the restart of production globally. In every part of our business, we've implemented enhanced operating protocols that will support a safe and efficient ramp up of our operations as customer demand grows."

Outlook

Tenneco continues to monitor the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is impacting the global automotive industry. Due to uncertainty related to the crisis, the Company is not providing financial guidance for the balance of 2020 at this time.

In response to the lower demand environment related to the COVID-19 crisis, Tenneco will implement additional structural cost reductions expected to achieve an incremental $65 million in annual run rate cost savings by the end of 2020.

Recently, the Company also implemented a number of temporary cost reductions and actions to further mitigate the COVID-19 –related profit pressures and optimize cash performance. These actions include temporarily suspending or reducing operations, salary reductions and furloughs, reducing capital spending and lowering the Board of Director's retainer fees.

*Source: IHS Markit April V2 2020 global light vehicle production forecast.

Attachment 1

Statements of Income (Loss) – 3 months

Balance Sheets

Statements of Cash Flows – 3 Months

Attachment 2

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Earnings Measures – 3 Months

Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Non-GAAP Revenue Measures – 3 Months

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures – Debt Net of Cash/Adjusted LTM and pro forma adjusted LTM EBITDA including noncontrolling interests

Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Non-GAAP Revenue Measures – Original Equipment and Aftermarket Revenue – 3 Months

Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue and Earnings to Non-GAAP Revenue and Earnings Measures – 3 Months

Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Non-GAAP Revenue Measures – Original Equipment Commercial Truck, Off-Highway, Industrial and other revenues – quarterly

ATTACHMENT 1

TENNECO INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) Unaudited (dollars in millions, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019 Net sales and operating revenues:





Clean Air - Value-add revenues $ 845



$ 1,073

Clean Air - Substrate sales 700



706

Powertrain 997



1,175

Motorparts 706



797

Ride Performance 588



733

Total net sales and operating revenues 3,836



4,484

Costs and expenses:





Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 3,339



3,870

Selling, general, and administrative 249



318

Depreciation and amortization 171



169

Engineering, research, and development 77



92

Restructuring charges and asset impairments 484



16

Goodwill and intangible impairment charge 383



60

Total costs and expenses 4,703



4,525

Other income (expense):





Non-service pension and other postretirement benefit (costs) credits 1



(2)

Equity in earnings (losses) of nonconsolidated affiliates, net of tax 13



16

Other income (expense), net 8



3



22



17

Earnings (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, and noncontrolling interests (845)



(24)

Interest expense (75)



(81)

Earnings (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests (920)



(105)

Income tax (expense) benefit 94



—

Net income (loss) (826)



(105)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 13



12

Net income (loss) attributable to Tenneco Inc. $ (839)



$ (117)









Basic earnings (loss) per share:





Earnings (loss) per share $ (10.34)



$ (1.44)

Weighted average shares outstanding 81.2



80.9

Diluted earnings (loss) per share:





Earnings (loss) per share $ (10.34)



$ (1.44)

Weighted average shares outstanding 81.2



80.9



ATTACHMENT 1

TENNECO INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited (dollars in millions)



March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Assets







Cash and cash equivalents $ 767



$ 564



Restricted cash 3



2



Receivables, net 2,242

(a) 2,538

(a) Inventories 2,001



1,999



Prepayments and other current assets 623



632



Other noncurrent assets 3,576



3,864



Property, plant and equipment, net 3,012



3,627



Total assets $ 12,224



$ 13,226



Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Short-term debt, including current maturities of long-term debt $ 175



$ 185



Accounts payable 2,443



2,647



Accrued compensation and employee benefits 294



325



Accrued income taxes 96



72



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 968



1,070



Long-term debt 5,837

(b) 5,371

(b) Deferred income taxes 84



106



Pension and postretirement benefits 1,109



1,145



Deferred credits and other liabilities 497



490



Redeemable noncontrolling interests 72



196



Tenneco Inc. shareholders' equity 384



1,425



Noncontrolling interests 265



194



Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity $ 12,224



$ 13,226









March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

(a) Accounts receivable net of:







Accounts receivable outstanding and derecognized $ 1,061



$ 1,037













(b) Long-term debt composed of:







Revolver Borrowings $ 700



$ 183



LIBOR plus 1.75% Term Loan A due 2019 through 2023 1,584



1,608



LIBOR plus 3.00% Term Loan B due 2019 through 2025 1,619



1,623



$225 million of 5.375% Senior Notes due 2024 222



222



$500 million of 5.000% Senior Notes due 2026 494



494



€415 million 4.875% Euro Fixed Rate Notes due 2022 470



479



€300 million of Euribor plus 4.875% Euro Floating Rate Notes due 2024 334



340



€350 million of 5.000% Euro Fixed Rate Notes due 2024 405



413



Other Debt, primarily foreign instruments 12



13





5,840



5,375



Less: maturities classified as current 3



4



Total long-term debt $ 5,837



$ 5,371





ATTACHMENT 1

TENNECO INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited (dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2020

2019 Operating Activities





Net income (loss) $ (826)



$ (105)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided (used) by operating activities:





Goodwill and intangible impairment charge 383



60

Depreciation and amortization 171



169

Deferred income taxes (166)



(8)

Stock-based compensation 2



7

Restructuring charges and asset impairments, net of cash paid 454



(14)

Change in pension and other postretirement benefit plans (19)



(17)

Equity in earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates (13)



(16)

Cash dividends received from nonconsolidated affiliates 13



15

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Receivables 139



(312)

Inventories (73)



11

Payables and accrued expenses (136)



157

Accrued interest and income taxes 29



(38)

Other assets and liabilities (110)



(59)

Net cash (used) provided by operating activities (152)



(150)

Investing Activities





Acquisitions, net of cash acquired —



(158)

Proceeds from sale of assets 2



1

Net proceeds from sale of business —



22

Cash payments for property, plant and equipment (137)



(210)

Proceeds from deferred purchase price of factored receivables 56



60

Other 2



2

Net cash (used) provided by investing activities (77)



(283)

Financing Activities





Proceeds from term loans and notes 67



28

Repayments of term loans and notes (84)



(64)

Debt issuance costs of long-term debt (8)



—

Borrowings on revolving lines of credit 3,161



2,119

Payments on revolving lines of credit (2,659)



(1,981)

Issuance of common shares (1)



(2)

Cash dividends —



(20)

Net increase (decrease) in bank overdrafts (2)



(1)

Other 11



(3)

Distributions to noncontrolling interest partners (2)



(1)

Net cash (used) provided by financing activities 483



75

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (50)



19

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 204



(339)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 566



702

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 770



$ 363

Supplemental Cash Flow Information





Cash paid during the period for interest $ 67



$ 74

Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds $ 41



$ 43

Lease assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ 51



$ 19

Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities





Period end balance of trade payables for property, plant and equipment $ 96



$ 101

Deferred purchase price of receivables factored in the period $ 60



$ 58



ATTACHMENT 2

TENNECO INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP(1) TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS MEASURES(2) Unaudited (dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Net income (loss) attributable to Tenneco Inc.

Per Share

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

Income tax (expense) benefit

EBIT

EBITDA (3)

Net income (loss) attributable to Tenneco Inc.

Per Share

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

Income tax (expense) benefit

EBIT

EBITDA (3) Earnings (Loss) Measures $ (839)



$ (10.34)



$ 13



$ 94



$ (845)



$ (674)



$ (117)



$ (1.44)



$ 12



$ —



$ (24)



$ 145

Adjustments:













































Restructuring and related expenses (5) 31



0.38



—



(8)



39



34



16



0.19



1



(3)



20



17

Goodwill and intangible impairment charge (6) 366



4.52



5



(12)



383



383



60



0.74



—



—



60



60

Asset impairments (7) 371



4.57



7



(93)



471



471



—



—



—



—



—



—

Acquisition and expected separation costs (8) 19



0.23



—



(6)



25



25



32



0.39



—



(8)



40



40

Cost reduction initiatives (9) —



—



—



—



—



—



6



0.07



—



(2)



8



8

Costs to achieve synergies (10) —



—



—



—



—



—



6



0.08



—



(1)



7



7

Purchase accounting charges (11) —



—



—



—



—



—



34



0.42



—



(7)



41



41

Process harmonization (12) —



—



—



—



—



—



7



0.09



—



(2)



9



9

Noncontrolling interests adjustments (13) 11



0.14



(11)



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Net tax adjustments 15



0.19



—



15



—



—



(2)



(0.02)



—



(2)



—



—

Adjusted Net income, EPS, NCI, Tax, EBIT, and EBITDA (4) $ (26)



$ (0.31)



$ 14



$ (10)



$ 73



$ 239



$ 42



$ 0.52



$ 13



$ (25)



$ 161



$ 327





Q1 2020

Global Segments









Clean

Air

Powertrain

Motorparts

Ride

Performance

Total

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Tenneco Inc.























$ (839)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests























13

Net income (loss)























(826)

Income tax (expense) benefit























94

Interest expense























(75)

EBIT, Earnings (Loss) before interest expense, income taxes and noncontrolling interests























(845)

Depreciation and amortization























171

Total EBITDA including noncontrolling interests (3) $ 99



$ (70)



$ (40)



$ (577)



$ (588)



$ (86)



$ (674)

Restructuring and related expenses(5) 1



—



3



25



29



5



34

Goodwill and intangible impairment charge (6) —



160



110



113



383



—



383

Asset impairments (7) —



—



—



455



455



16



471

Acquisition and expected separation costs (8) 4



—



—



—



4



21



25

Adjusted EBITDA (4) $ 104



$ 90



$ 73



$ 16



$ 283



$ (44)



$ 239







Q1 2019

Global Segments









Clean

Air

Powertrain

Motorparts

Ride

Performance

Total

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Tenneco Inc.























$ (117)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests























12

Net income (loss)























(105)

Income tax (expense) benefit























—

Interest expense























(81)

EBIT, Earnings (Loss) before interest expense, income taxes and noncontrolling interests























(24)

Depreciation and amortization























169

Total EBITDA including noncontrolling interests (3) $ 131



$ 113



$ 45



$ (45)



$ 244



$ (99)



$ 145

Restructuring and related expenses(5) 4



1



1



10



16



1



17

Cost reduction initiatives (9) —



—



—



—



—



8



8

Acquisition and expected separation costs (8) —



—



—



—



—



40



40

Costs to achieve synergies (10) 1



—



3



3



7



—



7

Purchase accounting charges (11) —



2



36



3



41



—



41

Goodwill impairment charge (6) —



—



—



60



60



—



60

Process harmonization (12) 4



—



5



—



9



—



9

Adjusted EBITDA (4) $ 140



$ 116



$ 90



$ 31



$ 377



$ (50)



$ 327



_________________________________ (1) U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

(2) Tenneco presents the above reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP earnings measures primarily to reflect the results in a manner that allows a better understanding of the results of operational activities separate from the financial impact of decisions made for the long-term benefit of the company and other items impacting comparability between the periods. Adjustments similar to the ones reflected above have been recorded in earlier periods, and similar types of adjustments can reasonably be expected to be recorded in future periods. Using only the non-GAAP earnings measures to analyze earnings would have material limitations because its calculation is based on the subjective determinations of management regarding the nature and classification of events and circumstances that investors may find material. Management compensates for these limitations by utilizing both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings measures reflected above to understand and analyze the results of the business. The company believes investors find the non-GAAP information helpful in understanding the ongoing performance of operations separate from items that may have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on the company's financial results in any particular period.

(3) EBITDA including noncontrolling interests represents income before interest expense, income taxes, noncontrolling interests and depreciation and amortization. EBITDA including noncontrolling interests is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in the EBITDA including noncontrolling interests calculation, however, are derived from amounts included in the historical statements of income data. In addition, EBITDA including noncontrolling interests should not be considered as an alternative to net income attributable to Tenneco Inc. or operating income as an indicator of the company's operating performance, or as an alternative to operating cash flows as a measure of liquidity. Tenneco has presented EBITDA including noncontrolling interests because it regularly reviews EBITDA including noncontrolling interests as a measure of the company's performance. In addition, Tenneco believes its investors utilize and analyze the company's EBITDA including noncontrolling interests for similar purposes. Tenneco also believes EBITDA including noncontrolling interests assists investors in comparing a company's performance on a consistent basis without regard to depreciation and amortization, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors. However, the EBITDA including noncontrolling interests measure presented may not always be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the components of the calculation.

(4) Adjusted results are presented in order to reflect the results in a manner that allows a better understanding of operational activities separate from the financial impact of decisions made for the long term benefit of the company and other items impacting comparability between periods. Similar adjustments have been recorded in earlier periods and similar types of adjustments can reasonably be expected to be recorded in future periods. The company believes investors find the non-GAAP information helpful in understanding the ongoing performance of operations separate from items that may have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on the company's financial results in any particular period.

(5) Q1 2020 includes $5 million and Q1 2019 includes $3 million of accelerated depreciation related to plant closures.

(6) Non-cash asset impairment charge related to goodwill and intangibles.

(7) Asset impairment charges.

(8) Costs related to acquisitions and costs related to expected separation.

(9) Costs related to cost reduction initiatives.

(10) Costs to achieve synergies related to the Acquisitions.

(11) This primarily relates to a non-cash charge to cost of sales for the amortization of the inventory fair value step-up recorded as part of the Acquisitions.

(12) Charge due to process harmonization.

(13) Amount relates to adjustments made to mark certain redeemable noncontrolling interests to their redemption values.

ATTACHMENT 2

TENNECO INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP(1) TO NON-GAAP REVENUE MEASURES(2) Unaudited (dollars in millions except percents)



Q1 2020

Revenues

Substrate Sales

Value-add Revenues

Currency Impact on Value-add Revenues

Value-add Revenues excluding Currency Clean Air $ 1,545



$ 700



$ 845



$ (19)



$ 864

Powertrain 997



—



997



(26)



1,023

Motorparts 706



—



706



(19)



725

Ride Performance 588



—



588



(17)



605

Total Tenneco Inc. $ 3,836



$ 700



$ 3,136



$ (81)



$ 3,217







Q1 2019

Revenues

Substrate Sales

Value-add Revenues

Currency Impact on Value-add Revenues

Value-add Revenues excluding Currency Clean Air $ 1,779



$ 706



$ 1,073



$ —



$ 1,073

Powertrain 1,175



—



1,175



—



1,175

Motorparts 797



—



797



—



797

Ride Performance 733



—



733



—



733

Total Tenneco Inc. $ 4,484



$ 706



$ 3,778



$ —



$ 3,778





Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2019 $ Change and % Change Increase (decrease)

Revenues

% Change

Value-add Adjusted Revenues excluding Currency

% Change Clean Air $ (234)



(13) %

$ (209)



(19) % Powertrain (178)



(15) %

(152)



(13) % Motorparts (91)



(11) %

(72)



(9) % Ride Performance (145)



(20) %

(128)



(17) % Total Tenneco Inc. $ (648)



(14) %

$ (561)



(15) %

__________________________________ (1) U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

(2) Tenneco presents the above reconciliation of revenues in order to reflect value-add revenues separately from the effects of doing business in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. Additionally, substrate sales include precious metals pricing, which may be volatile. Substrate sales occur when, at the direction of its OE customers, Tenneco purchases catalytic converters or components thereof from suppliers, uses them in its manufacturing processes and sells them as part of the completed system. While Tenneco original equipment customers assume the risk of this volatility, it impacts reported revenue. Excluding substrate sales removes this impact. Tenneco uses this information to analyze the trend in revenues before these factors. Tenneco believes investors find this information useful in understanding period to period comparisons in the company's revenues.

ATTACHMENT 2

TENNECO INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES Debt net of total cash / Adjusted LTM and Pro Forma Adjusted LTM EBITDA including noncontrolling interests Unaudited (dollars in millions except ratios)



March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019 Total debt $ 6,012



$ 5,576

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (total cash) 770



363

Debt net of total cash balances (1) $ 5,242



$ 5,213

Adjusted LTM and Pro forma Adjusted LTM EBITDA including noncontrolling interests (2) (3) (5) $ 1,327



$ 1,542

Ratio of debt net of total cash balances and pro forma ratio of debt net of total cash balances to adjusted LTM and proforma adjusted LTM EBITDA including noncontrolling interests (4) (5) 4.0x



3.4x





Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q1 2020 LTM Net income (loss) attributable to Tenneco Inc. $ 26



$ 70



$ (313)



$ (839)



$ (1,056)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 19



8



75



13



115

Net income (loss) 45



78



(238)



(826)



(941)

Income tax (expense) benefit (14)



9



(14)



94



75

Interest expense (82)



(79)



(80)



(75)



(316)

EBIT, Earnings (Loss) before interest expense, income taxes and noncontrolling interests 141



148



(144)



(845)



(700)

Depreciation and amortization 169



165



170



171



675

Total EBITDA including noncontrolling interests (2) $ 310



$ 313



$ 26



$ (674)



$ (25)





















Adjustments:

















Restructuring and related expenses 57



28



36



34



155

Goodwill and intangible impairment charge (6) —



9



172



383



564

Asset impairments (7) —



—



—



471



471

Acquisition and expected separation costs (8) 27



30



30



25



112

Cost reduction initiatives (9) 2



6



(1)



—



7

Costs to achieve synergies (10) 7



7



8



—



22

Purchase accounting charges (11) 3



11



2



—



16

Process harmonization (12) 1



—



16



—



17

Warranty charge (13) 7



1



—



—



8

Antitrust reserve change in estimate (14) —



(9)



—



—



(9)

Brazil tax credit (15) —



(22)



—



—



(22)

Out of period adjustment (16) —



5



—



—



5

Impairment of assets held for sale —



8



—



—



8

Pension charges/adjustments (17) —



—



(2)



—



(2)

Total Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests (3) $ 414



$ 387



$ 287



$ 239



$ 1,327







Q2 2018*

Q3 2018*

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q1 2019 LTM Net income (loss) attributable to Tenneco Inc. $ 47



$ 57



$ (109)



$ (117)



$ (122)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 16



9



17



12



54

Net income (loss) 63



66



(92)



(105)



(68)

Income tax (expense) benefit (26)



(22)



10



—



(38)

Interest expense (22)



(24)



(79)



(81)



(206)

EBIT, Earnings (Loss) before interest expense, income taxes and noncontrolling interests 111



112



(23)



(24)



176

Depreciation and amortization 60



60



165



169



454

Total EBITDA including noncontrolling interests (2) $ 171



$ 172



$ 142



$ 145



$ 630





















Adjustments:

















Restructuring and related expenses 21



12



17



17



67

Goodwill impairment charge (6) —



—



3



60



63

Acquisition and expected separation costs (8) 18



12



53



40



123

Cost reduction initiatives (9) 10



—



8



8



26

Costs to achieve synergies (10) 9



4



49



7



69

Purchase accounting charges (11) —



—



106



41



147

Process harmonization (12) —



—



—



9



9

Anti-dumping duty charge (18) —



—



16



—



16

Pension charges/adjustments (17) —



—



3



—



3

Environmental charge (19) 4



—



—



—



4

Litigation settlement accrual —



10



—



—



10

Loss on debt modification (20) —



—



10



—



10

Total Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests (3) $ 233



$ 210



$ 407



$ 327



$ 1,177





















Legacy Federal-Mogul Reconciliation of Non-GAAP earnings measures

Q2 2018

Q3 2018











Net income (loss) attributable to Federal-Mogul $ 25



$ 35













Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 3



1













Net income (loss) 28



36













Income tax (expense) benefit (13)



(16)













Interest expense (52)



(49)













EBIT, Earnings (Loss) before interest expense, income taxes and noncontrolling interests 93



101













Depreciation and amortization 96



99













Total EBITDA including noncontrolling interests (2) $ 189



$ 200

































Adjustments:

















Restructuring charges and asset impairments, net —



15













Transaction related costs 13



—













Cost to exit a multiemployer pension plan 5



—













Gain (loss) on sale of assets —



(65)













Charge for extinguishment of dissenting shareholders shares —



5













Other 2



1













Total Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests (3) $ 209



$ 156



































Q2 2018*

Q3 2018*

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Q1 2019 LTM Adjusted EBITDA and Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests (2) (3) (5) $ 442



$ 366



$ 407



$ 327



$ 1,542



_______________________________ * Financial results for Q2 and Q3 2018 have been revised for certain immaterial adjustments as discussed in Tenneco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

(1) Tenneco presents debt net of total cash balances because management believes it is a useful measure of Tenneco's credit position and progress toward reducing leverage. The calculation is limited in that the company may not always be able to use cash to repay debt on a dollar-for-dollar basis.

(2) EBITDA including noncontrolling interests represents income before interest expense, income taxes, noncontrolling interests and depreciation and amortization. EBITDA including noncontrolling interests is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in the EBITDA including noncontrolling interests calculation, however, are derived from amounts included in the historical statements of income data. In addition, EBITDA including noncontrolling interests should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) attributable to Tenneco Inc. or operating income as an indicator of the company's operating performance, or as an alternative to operating cash flows as a measure of liquidity. Tenneco has presented EBITDA including noncontrolling interests because it regularly reviews EBITDA including noncontrolling interests as a measure of the company's performance. In addition, Tenneco believes its investors utilize and analyze the company's EBITDA including noncontrolling interests for similar purposes. Tenneco also believes EBITDA including noncontrolling interests assists investors in comparing a company's performance on a consistent basis without regard to depreciation and amortization, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors. However, the EBITDA including noncontrolling interests measure presented may not always be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the components of the calculation.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests is presented in order to reflect the results in a manner that allows a better understanding of operational activities separate from the financial impact of decisions made for the long term benefit of the company and other items impacting comparability between the periods. Similar adjustments to EBITDA including noncontrolling interests have been recorded in earlier periods, and similar types of adjustments can reasonably be expected to be recorded in future periods. The company believes investors find the non-GAAP information helpful in understanding the ongoing performance of operations separate from items that may have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on the company's financial results in any particular period.

(4) Tenneco presents the above reconciliation of the ratio of debt net of total cash to LTM Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests to show trends that investors may find useful in understanding the company's ability to service its debt. For purposes of this calculation, Adjusted LTM and Pro Forma adjusted LTM EBITDA including noncontrolling interests is used as an indicator of the company's performance and debt net of total cash is presented as an indicator of the company's credit position and progress toward reducing the company's financial leverage. This reconciliation is provided as supplemental information and not intended to replace the company's existing covenant ratios or any other financial measures that investors may find useful in describing the company's financial position. See notes (1), (2) and (3) for a description of the limitations of using debt net of total cash, EBITDA including noncontrolling interests and Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests.

(5) Tenneco is providing Pro Forma Adjusted LTM EBITDA and the ratio of debt net of cash balances to Pro Forma Adjusted LTM EBITDA to show the company's Adjusted LTM EBITDA as if Federal-Mogul had been consolidated with Tenneco for the entirety of 2018 (and the resultant impact on the net debt ratio). Tenneco believes this supplemental information is useful to investors who are trying to understand the results of the entire enterprise, including Federal-Mogul, for 2018 and 2019 and the ability of the company to service its debt.

(6) Non-cash asset impairment charge related to goodwill and intangibles.

(7) Asset impairment charges.

(8) Costs related to acquisitions and costs related to expected separation.

(9) Costs related to cost reduction initiatives.

(10) Costs to achieve synergies related to the Acquisitions.

(11) This primarily relates to a non-cash charge to cost of sales for the amortization of the inventory fair value step-up recorded as part of the Acquisitions.

(12) Charge due to process harmonization.

(13) Charge related to warranty. Although Tenneco regularly incurs warranty costs, this specific charge is of an unusual nature in the period incurred.

(14) Reduction in estimated antitrust accrual.

(15) Recovery of value-added tax in a foreign jurisdiction.

(16) Inventory losses attributable to prior periods.

(17) Charges related to pension derisking and other adjustments.

(18) Charge due to retroactive application of anti-dumping duty on a supplier's products.

(19) Environmental charge related to an acquired site whereby an indemnification reverted back to the company resulting from a 2009 bankruptcy filing of Mark IV Industries.

(20) Loss on debt modification.

ATTACHMENT 2

TENNECO INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP(1) TO NON-GAAP REVENUE MEASURES(2) Unaudited (dollars in millions)



Q1 2020

Revenues

Currency

Revenues Excluding Currency

Substrate Sales Excluding Currency

Value-add Revenues Excluding Currency Original equipment light vehicle revenues $ 2,394



$ (50)



$ 2,444



$ 598



$ 1,846

Original equipment commercial truck, off-highway, industrial and other revenues 736



(28)



764



118



646

Aftermarket revenues 706



(19)



725



—



725

Net sales and operating revenues $ 3,836



$ (97)



$ 3,933



$ 716



$ 3,217











































Q1 2019

Revenues

Currency

Revenues Excluding Currency

Substrate Sales Excluding Currency

Value-add Revenues Excluding Currency Original equipment light vehicle revenues $ 2,792



$ —



$ 2,792



$ 591



$ 2,201

Original equipment commercial truck, off-highway, industrial and other revenues 895



—



895



115



780

Aftermarket revenues 797



—



797



—



797

Net sales and operating revenues $ 4,484



$ —



$ 4,484



$ 706



$ 3,778



__________________________________ (1) U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

(2) Tenneco presents the above reconciliation of revenues in order to reflect value-add revenues separately from the effects of doing business in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. Additionally, substrate sales include precious metals pricing, which may be volatile. Substrate sales occur when, at the direction of its OE customers, Tenneco purchases catalytic converters or components thereof from suppliers, uses them in its manufacturing processes and sells them as part of the completed system. While Tenneco original equipment customers assume the risk of this volatility, it impacts reported revenue. Excluding substrate sales removes this impact. Tenneco uses this information to analyze the trend in revenues before these factors. Tenneco believes investors find this information useful in understanding period to period comparisons in the company's revenues.

ATTACHMENT 2

TENNECO INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP(1) REVENUE AND EARNINGS TO NON-GAAP REVENUE AND EARNINGS MEASURES(2) UNAUDITED (dollars in millions except percents)



Q1 2020

Global Segments









Clean Air

Powertrain

Motorparts

Ride Performance

Total

Corporate

Total Net sales and operating revenues $ 1,545



$ 997



$ 706



$ 588



$ 3,836



$ —



$ 3,836

Less: Substrate sales 700



—



—



—



700



—



700

Value-add revenues $ 845



$ 997



$ 706



$ 588



$ 3,136



$ —



$ 3,136





























EBITDA $ 99



$ (70)



$ (40)



$ (577)



$ (588)



$ (86)



$ (674)

EBITDA as a % of revenue 6.4 %

(7.0) %

(5.7) %

(98.1) %

(15.3) %





(17.6) % EBITDA as a % of value-add revenue 11.7 % ` (7.0) %

(5.7) %

(98.1) %

(18.8) %





(21.5) %



























Adjusted EBITDA $ 104



$ 90



$ 73



$ 16



$ 283



$ (44)



$ 239

Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue 6.7 %

9.0 %

10.3 %

2.7 %

7.4 %





6.2 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of value-add revenue 12.3 %

9.0 %

10.3 %

2.7 %

9.0 %





7.6 %





























Q1 2019

Global Segments









Clean Air

Powertrain

Motorparts

Ride Performance

Total

Corporate

Total Net sales and operating revenues $ 1,779



$ 1,175



$ 797



$ 733



$ 4,484



$ —



$ 4,484

Less: Substrate sales 706



—



—



—



706



—



706

Value-add revenues $ 1,073



$ 1,175



$ 797



$ 733



$ 3,778



$ —



$ 3,778





























EBITDA $ 131



$ 113



$ 45



$ (45)



$ 244



$ (99)



$ 145

EBITDA as a % of revenue 7.4 %

9.6 %

5.6 %

(6.1) %

5.4 %





3.2 % EBITDA as a % of value-add revenue 12.2 % ` 9.6 %

5.6 %

(6.1) %

6.5 %





3.8 %



























Adjusted EBITDA $ 140



$ 116



$ 90



$ 31



$ 377



$ (50)



$ 327

Adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue 7.9 %

9.9 %

11.3 %

4.2 %

8.4 %





7.3 % Adjusted EBITDA as a % of value-add revenue 13.0 %

9.9 %

11.3 %

4.2 %

10.0 %





8.7 %

___________________________ (1) U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

(2) Tenneco presents the above reconciliation of revenues in order to reflect EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as a percent of both total revenues and value-add revenues. Substrate sales include precious metals pricing, which may be volatile. Substrate sales occur when, at the direction of its OE customers, Tenneco purchases catalytic converters or components thereof from suppliers, uses them in its manufacturing processes and sells them as part of the completed system. While Tenneco original equipment customers assume the risk of this volatility, it impacts reported revenue. Excluding substrate sales removes this impact. Further, presenting EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as a percent of value-add revenue assists investors in evaluating the company's operational performance without the impact of such substrate sales. See prior pages for a discussion of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA.

ATTACHMENT 2

TENNECO INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP(1) REVENUE TO NON-GAAP REVENUE MEASURES(2) Original equipment commercial truck, off-highway, industrial and other revenues Unaudited (dollars in millions)



Q1 2020

Revenues

Substrate Sales

Value-add Revenues Clean Air $ 276



$ 114



$ 162

Powertrain 344



—



344

Ride Performance 116



—



116

Total Tenneco Inc. $ 736



$ 114



$ 622







Q1 2019

Revenues

Substrate Sales

Value-add Revenues Clean Air $ 319



$ 115



$ 204

Powertrain 426



—



426

Ride Performance 150



—



150

Total Tenneco Inc. $ 895



$ 115



$ 780



______________________________ (1) U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

(2) Tenneco presents the above reconciliation of revenues in order to reflect value-add revenues separately from substrate sales which include precious metals pricing, which may be volatile. Substrate sales occur when, at the direction of its OE customers, Tenneco purchases catalytic converters or components thereof from suppliers, uses them in its manufacturing processes and sells them as part of the completed system. While Tenneco original equipment customers assume the risk of this volatility, it impacts reported revenue. Excluding substrate sales removes this impact. Tenneco uses this information to analyze the trend in revenues before these factors. Tenneco believes investors find this information useful in understanding period to period comparisons in the company's revenues.

