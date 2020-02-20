Tenneco Reports Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2019 Results

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) reported fourth quarter 2019 revenue of $4.1 billion, versus $4.3 billion a year ago. On a constant currency pro forma basis, total revenue decreased 2% versus last year, while light vehicle industry production* declined 5% in the quarter. Value-add revenue for the fourth quarter was $3.4 billion. Revenue comparisons include a negative $88 million impact due to a work stoppage at the company's largest customer.

Including non-cash, non-recurring items of approximately $230 million, the company reported a net loss for fourth quarter 2019 of $293 million, or $(3.62) per diluted share, compared with a fourth quarter net loss of $109 million, or $(1.35) per diluted share in 2018. Fourth quarter 2019 adjusted net income was $23 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared with $105 million, or $1.30 per diluted share last year.

Fourth quarter EBIT (earnings before interest, taxes and noncontrolling interests) was a loss of $117 million, versus a loss of $23 million last year. EBIT as a percent of revenue was -2.8% versus -0.5% last year. Earnings comparisons include a negative $27 million impact due to a work stoppage at the company's largest customer. Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was $314 million versus $407 million last year. Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of value-add revenue was 9.3% versus 11.2% last year. Cash generated from operations was $380 million.

"Continued execution on cost reduction initiatives and operating improvements enabled us to deliver on our fourth quarter guidance, despite challenging economic and business conditions," said Brian Kesseler, Tenneco CEO. "We are executing our Accelerate program to drive additional cost savings, strengthen cash flow performance, and reduce leverage to drive value and better position both the DRiV and New Tenneco divisions for the planned separation."

The Accelerate program is modeled after the company's successful approach to capturing acquisition synergies. Compared to year-end 2019, this 2-year program includes opportunities expected to deliver the following:

Annual run rate cost savings of $200 million

Working capital improvement of $250 million

Capital expenditure improvements of $100 million

The company expects to incur approximately $250 million in one-time costs over the 2-year program.

"The Accelerate program is at the core of our operating plans for 2020 and 2021 as we work to improve capital efficiency and reduce leverage to better position both divisions for the planned separation," Kesseler added. "In addition to streamlining our leadership structure, we are working to lower SG&A costs and evaluating multiple strategic options, ranging from the sale of individual product lines to complete divisions. The Board and management team are committed to taking purposeful and proactive action to better position Tenneco to succeed in today's operating environment and enhance value for all shareholders."

Full-Year Results

For the full year, total revenue was a record high $17.45 billion, up 48%, which includes the first full year of Federal-Mogul revenues. Full-year EBIT was $148 million, versus EBIT of $322 million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $1,442 million, versus $1,062 million a year ago. Cash generated by operations for the full year was $444 million, compared with $439 million last year.

OUTLOOK

Full year 2020

We are continuing to monitor the effects of the COVID-19 virus, which is impacting the China automotive industry. The uncertainty of the full impact of the COVID-19 virus results in a wider full year outlook range for revenue and EBITDA than customary. This outlook assumes that the equivalent of four full weeks of production would be lost in China in the first quarter, which would represent a negative impact of approximately $150 million on value add revenue, and $50 million on EBITDA.

2020 revenue is expected in the range of $16.7 billion to $17.1 billion. Global light vehicle production* is forecast to be down 4% in 2020. We anticipate currency to have a 1% unfavorable year-over-year impact on 2020 revenue.

2020 Financial Outlook Summary

Revenue $16.7 - 17.1B Value-add revenue $13.7 - 14.1B Adjusted EBITDA $1,300 - 1,450M Capital expenditures(1) $610 - 650M Adjusted depreciation and amortization ~$660M Adjusted interest expense(2) $310 - 330M Adjusted effective tax rate 29-31% Cash taxes $160 - 180M Adjusted noncontrolling interest expense $60 - 70M Adjusted free cash flow(3) $100 - 200M

(1) Includes expenditures for software, consistent with cash payments for property, plant and equipment on cash flow statement.

(2) Before one-time fees related to the February 2020 covenant amendment.

(3) Adjusted free cash flow is cash from operations plus reclassified factoring proceeds less capital expenditures.

First Quarter 2020

As referenced in the full year outlook, we anticipate the COVID-19 virus to negatively impact value add revenue and EBITDA in the first quarter. The company expects total revenue in the range of $3.95 billion to $4.15 billion, value-add revenue in the range of $3.2 billion to $3.4 billion, and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $240 million to $280 million in the first quarter 2020.

*Source: IHS Markit January 2020 global light vehicle production forecast and Tenneco estimates.

See "About Revenue and Other Guidance" below for further information about revenue guidance and forecasted performance measures.

Attachment 1

Statements of Income – 3 Months

Statements of Income – 12 Months

Balance Sheets

Statements of Cash Flows – 3 Months

Statements of Cash Flows – 12 Months

Attachment 2

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Earnings Measures – 3 Months

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Earnings Measures – 12 Months

Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Non-GAAP Revenue Measures – 3 Months

Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Non-GAAP Revenue Measures – 12 Months

Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Non-GAAP Revenue Measures – 3 Months and 12 Months

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures – Debt Net of Cash/Adjusted LTM and pro forma adjusted LTM EBITDA including noncontrolling interests

Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Non-GAAP Revenue Measures – Original Equipment and Aftermarket Revenue – 3 Months and 12 Months

Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue and Earnings to Non-GAAP Revenue and Earnings Measures – 3 Months

Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue and Earnings to Non-GAAP Revenue and Earnings Measures – 12 Months

Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Non-GAAP Revenue Measures – Original Equipment Commercial Truck, Off-Highway, Industrial and other revenues – quarterly and annual

Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to pro forma Revenue and Non-GAAP Earnings Measures – 2018 quarterly

Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to pro forma Revenue and Non-GAAP Earnings Measures – 2018 and 2017 annual

Division Level Full Year 2020 Outlook

About Tenneco

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of Aftermarket, Ride Performance, Clean Air and Powertrain products and technology solutions for diversified markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial and the aftermarket, with 2019 revenues of $17.45 billion and approximately 78,000 employees worldwide. On October 1, 2018, Tenneco completed the acquisition of Federal-Mogul, a leading global supplier to original equipment ("OE") manufacturers and the aftermarket. Additionally, the company expects to separate its businesses to form two new, independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company as well as a new Powertrain Technology company.

About DRiV™ - the future Aftermarket and Ride Performance Company

Following the separation, DRiV will be one of the largest global multi-line, multi-brand aftermarket companies, and one of the largest global OE ride performance and braking companies. DRiV's principal product brands will feature Monroe®, Öhlins®, Walker®, Clevite®Elastomers, MOOG®, Fel-Pro®, Wagner®, Ferodo®, Champion® and others. DRiV would have 2019 revenues of $5.9 billion, with 53% of those revenues from aftermarket and 47% from original equipment customers.

About the new Tenneco - the future Powertrain Technology Company

Following the separation, the new Tenneco will be one of the world's largest pure-play powertrain companies serving OE markets worldwide with engineered solutions addressing fuel economy, power output, and criteria pollution requirements for gasoline, diesel and electrified powertrains. The new Tenneco would have 2019 revenues of $11.5 billion, serving light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway and industrial markets.

About Revenue and Other Guidance

Revenue estimates and other forecasted information in this release are based on OE manufacturers' programs that have been formally awarded to the company; programs where Tenneco is highly confident that it will be awarded business based on informal customer indications consistent with past practices; and Tenneco's status as supplier for the existing program and its relationship with the customer. This information is also based on anticipated vehicle production levels and pricing, including precious metals pricing and the impact of material cost changes. Unless otherwise indicated, our methodology does not attempt to forecast currency fluctuations, and accordingly, reflects constant currency. Certain elements of the restructuring and related expenses, legal settlements and other unusual charges we incur from time to time cannot be forecasted accurately. In this respect, we are not able to reconcile forecasted EBITDA (and the related margins), effective tax rate, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, noncontrolling interest expense and adjusted free cash flow on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts on account of these factors and other factors not in our control. For certain additional assumptions upon which these estimates are based, see the slides accompanying the February 20, 2020 webcast, which will be available on the financial section of the Tenneco website at www.investors.tenneco.com.

ATTACHMENT 1 TENNECO INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) Unaudited THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, (Millions except per share amounts)















2019

2018

Net sales and operating revenues:









Clean Air - Value-add revenues

$ 974

$ 1,024

Clean Air - Substrate sales

769

631

Powertrain

1,018

1,112

Motorparts

741

827

Ride Performance

641

684

Total net sales and operating revenues

$ 4,143

$ 4,278













Costs and expenses:









Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

3,554

3,673

Selling, general, and administrative

276

309

Depreciation and amortization

170

165

Engineering, research, and development

76

82

Restructuring charges and asset impairments

28

60

Goodwill and intangibles impairment charge

172

3

Total costs and expenses

4,276

4,292













Other income (expense):









Non-service pension and other postretirement benefit (costs) credits

(3)

(10)

Equity in earnings (losses) of nonconsolidated affiliates, net of tax

9

18

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

(10)

Other income (expense), net

10

(7)

Total other income (expense)

16

(9)













Earnings (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, and noncontrolling interests

(117)

(23)













Interest expense

(80)

(79)

Earnings (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests

(197)

(102)













Income tax (expense) benefit

(21)

10

Net income (loss)

(218)

(92)













Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

75

17

Net income (loss) attributable to Tenneco Inc.

$ (293)

$ (109)

























Weighted average common shares outstanding:









Basic

80.9

80.7

Diluted

80.9

80.7













Earnings (loss) per share of common stock:









Basic

$ (3.62)

$ (1.35)

Diluted

$ (3.62)

$ (1.35)



ATTACHMENT 1 TENNECO INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) Unaudited TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, (Millions except per share amounts)















2019

2018

Net sales and operating revenues:









Clean Air - Value-add revenues

$ 4,094

$ 4,207

Clean Air - Substrate sales

3,027

2,500

Powertrain

4,408

1,112

Motorparts

3,167

1,780

Ride Performance

2,754

2,164

Total net sales and operating revenues

$ 17,450

$ 11,763













Costs and expenses:









Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

14,885

10,002

Selling, general, and administrative

1,138

752

Depreciation and amortization

673

345

Engineering, research, and development

324

200

Restructuring charges and asset impairments

126

117

Goodwill and intangibles impairment charge

241

3

Total costs and expenses

17,387

11,419













Other income (expense):









Non-service pension and postretirement benefit (costs) credits

(11)

(20)

Equity in earnings (losses) of nonconsolidated affiliates, net of tax

43

18

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

(10)

Other income (expense), net

53

(10)

Total other income (expense)

85

(22)













Earnings (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, and noncontrolling interests

148

322













Interest expense

(322)

(148)

Earnings (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests

(174)

174













Income tax (expense) benefit

(26)

(63)

Net income (loss)

(200)

111













Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

114

56

Net income (loss) attributable to Tenneco Inc.

$ (314)

$ 55

























Weighted average common shares outstanding:









Basic

80.9

58.6

Diluted

80.9

58.8













Earnings (loss) per share of common stock:









Basic

$ (3.88)

$ 0.93

Diluted

$ (3.88)

$ 0.93



ATTACHMENT 1 TENNECO INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited (Millions)























December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

















Assets





























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 564

$ 697





















Restricted cash

2

5





















Receivables, net

2,538 (a) 2,572 (a)



















Inventories

2,026

2,245





















Prepayments and other current assets

632

590





















Other noncurrent assets

3,857

3,622





















Property, plant and equipment, net

3,627

3,501





















Total assets

$ 13,246

$ 13,232

































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





























Short-term debt, including current maturities of long-term debt

$ 185

$ 153





















Accounts payable

2,647

2,759





















Accrued compensation and employee benefits

325

343





















Accrued income taxes

72

64





















Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,070

1,001





















Long-term debt

5,371 (b) 5,340 (b)



















Deferred income taxes

106

88





















Pension and postretirement benefits

1,145

1,167





















Deferred credits and other liabilities

490

263





















Redeemable noncontrolling interests

196

138





















Tenneco Inc. shareholders' equity

1,445

1,726





















Noncontrolling interests

194

190





















Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity

$ 13,246

$ 13,232









































December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

(a) Accounts receivable net of:













Accounts receivable outstanding and derecognized

$ 1,037

$ 1,011

























December 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

(b) Long-term debt composed of:













Revolver Borrowings

$ 183

$ -





LIBOR plus 1.75% Term Loan A due 2019 through 2023

1,608

1,691





LIBOR plus 3.00% Term Loan B due 2019 through 2025

1,623

1,629





$225 million of 5.375% Senior Notes due 2024

222

222





$500 million of 5.000% Senior Notes due 2026

494

493





€415 million 4.875% Euro Fixed Rate Notes due 2022

479

496





€300 million of Euribor plus 4.875% Euro Floating Rate Notes due 2024

340

349





€350 million of 5.000% Euro Fixed Rate Notes due 2024

413

427





Other Debt, primarily foreign instruments

13

44









5,375

5,351





Less: maturities classified as current

4

11





Total long-term debt

$ 5,371

$ 5,340



ATTACHMENT 1 TENNECO INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited (Millions)















Three Months Ended December 31,





2019

2018













Operating Activities









Net income (loss)

$ (218)

$ (92)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided (used) by operating activities:









Goodwill and intangible impairment charge

172

3

Depreciation and amortization

170

165

Deferred income taxes

(29)

(44)

Stock-based compensation

5

2

Restructuring charges and asset impairments, net of cash paid

(1)

41

Change in pension and other postretirement benefit plans

(8)

(11)

Equity in earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates

(9)

(18)

Cash dividends received from nonconsolidated affiliates

8

2

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Receivables

232

86

Inventories

145

142

Payables and accrued expenses

(165)

137

Accrued interest and income taxes

15

(14)

Other assets and liabilities

63

3

Net cash provided (used) by operating activities

380

402













Investing Activities









Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

-

(2,194)

Proceeds from sale of assets

12

3

Proceeds from sale of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates

2

-

Cash payments for property, plant and equipment

(203)

(252)

Proceeds from deferred purchase price of factored receivables

47

72

Other

2

6

Net cash provided (used) by investing activities

(140)

(2,365)













Financing Activities









Proceeds from term loans and notes

29

3,414

Repayments of term loans and notes

(63)

(418)

Borrowings on revolving lines of credit

2,316

1,098

Payments on revolving lines of credit

(2,336)

(1,331)

Issuance of common shares

-

1

Cash dividends

-

(20)

Debt issuance cost of long-term debt

-

(95)

Net decrease in bank overdrafts

(1)

-

Acquisition of additional ownership interest in consolidated affiliates

(10)

-

Distributions to noncontrolling interest partners

(23)

(7)

Other

(2)

(178)

Net cash provided (used) by financing activities

(90)

2,464













Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

21

(2)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

171

499













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

395

203

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 566

$ 702

























Supplemental Cash Flow Information









Cash paid during the period for interest

$ 54

$ 78

Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds

38

34













Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities









Period end balance of trade payables for property, plant and equipment

$ 134

$ 135

Deferred purchase price of receivables factored in the period

28

49

Stock issued for acquisition of Federal-Mogul

-

(1,236)

Stock transferred for acquisition of Federal-Mogul

-

1,236

Redeemable noncontrolling interest transaction with owner

53

-





ATTACHMENT 1

TENNECO INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Unaudited

(Millions)



















Twelve Months Ended December 31,







2019

2018

















Operating Activities











Net income (loss)

$ (200)

$ 111



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided (used) by operating activities:











Goodwill and intangible impairment charge

241

3



Depreciation and amortization

673

345



Deferred income taxes

(144)

(65)



Stock-based compensation

25

14



Restructuring charges and asset impairments, net of cash paid

11

49



Change in pension and other postretirement benefit plans

(57)

(8)



Equity in earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates

(43)

(18)



Cash dividends received from nonconsolidated affiliates

53

2



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Receivables

(225)

(174)



Inventories

257

27



Payables and accrued expenses

(66)

291



Accrued interest and income taxes

3

(19)



Other assets and liabilities

(84)

(119)



Net cash provided (used) by operating activities

444

439

















Investing Activities











Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(158)

(2,194)



Proceeds from sale of assets

20

9



Net proceeds from sale of business

22

-



Proceeds from sale of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates

2

-



Cash payments for property, plant and equipment

(744)

(507)



Proceeds from deferred purchase price of factored receivables

250

174



Other

2

4



Net cash provided (used) by investing activities

(606)

(2,514)

















Financing Activities











Proceeds from term loans and notes

200

3,426



Repayments of term loans and notes

(341)

(453)



Borrowings on revolving lines of credit

9,120

5,149



Payments on revolving lines of credit

(8,884)

(5,405)



Repurchase of common shares

(2)

(1)



Cash dividends

(20)

(59)



Debt issuance cost of long-term debt

-

(95)



Net decrease in bank overdrafts

(13)

(5)



Acquisition of additional ownership interest in consolidated affiliates

(10)

-



Distributions to noncontrolling interest partners

(43)

(51)



Other

(4)

(30)



Net cash provided (used) by financing activities

3

2,476

















Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

23

(17)



Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(136)

384

















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

702

318



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 566

$ 702































Supplemental Cash Flow Information











Cash paid during the period for interest

$ 284

$ 143



Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds

177

113

















Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities











Period end balance of trade payables for property, plant and equipment

$ 134

$ 135



Deferred purchase price of receivables factored in the period in investing

236

154



Stock issued for acquisition of Federal-Mogul

-

(1,236)



Stock transferred for acquisition of Federal-Mogul

-

1,236



Redeemable noncontrolling interest transaction with owner

53

-



ATTACHMENT 2 TENNECO INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP(1)TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS MEASURES(2) Unaudited (Millions except per share amounts)













































































































Q4 2019

Q4 2018





Net income

(loss)

attributable

to Tenneco

Inc.

Per Share

Net income

(loss)

attributable to

noncontrolling

interests

Income tax

(expense)

benefit

EBIT

EBITDA (3)

Net income

(loss)

attributable to

Tenneco Inc.

Per Share

Net income

(loss)

attributable to

noncontrolling

interests

Income tax

(expense)

benefit

EBIT

EBITDA (3) Earnings (Loss) Measures

$ (293)

$ (3.62)

$ 75

$ (21)

$(117)

$ 53

$ (109)

$ (1.35)

$ 17

$ 10

$ (23)

$ 142



















































Adjustments:

















































Restructuring and related expenses(5)

34

0.41

1

(7)

42

36

15

0.18

1

(4)

20

17

Cost reduction initiatives (6)

-

-

-

1

(1)

(1)

6

0.08

-

(2)

8

8

Acquisition and separation costs(7)

28

0.36

-

(2)

30

30

41

0.50

-

(12)

53

53

Costs to achieve synergies (8)

7

0.09

-

(1)

8

8

44

0.54

-

(5)

49

49

Purchase accounting charges (9)

4

0.05

-

2

2

2

88

1.09

-

(18)

106

106

Goodwill and intangible impairment charge (10)

172

2.13

-

-

172

172

3

0.04

-

-

3

3

Process harmonization (11)

14

0.17

-

(2)

16

16

-

-

-

-

-

-

Noncontrolling interests adjustments (12)

58

0.71

(58)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Pension charges/adjustments (13)

(1)

(0.02)

-

1

(2)

(2)

2

0.03

-

(1)

3

3

Anti-dumping duty charge (14)

-

-

-

-

-

-

12

0.15

-

(4)

16

16

Loss on debt modification (15)

-

-

-

-

-

-

8

0.10

-

(2)

10

10

Net tax adjustments

-

-

-

-

-

-

(5)

(0.06)

-

(5)

-

-



















































Adjusted Net income, EPS, NCI, Tax, EBIT, and EBITDA(4)

$ 23

$ 0.28

$ 18

$ (29)

$ 150

$ 314

$ 105

$ 1.30

$ 18

$ (43)

$ 245

$ 407













































































































Q4 2019

























Global Segments

































Clean Air

Powertrain

Motorparts

Ride

Performance

Total

Corporate

Total



















Net income (loss) attributable to Tenneco Inc.

























$ (293)







































































Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

























75







































































Net income (loss)

























(218)







































































Income tax expense (benefit)

























(21)







































































Interest expense

























(80)







































































EBIT, Earnings (Loss) before interest expense, income taxes and noncontrolling interests

























(117)







































































Depreciation and amortization

























170







































































Total EBITDA including noncontrolling interests (3)

$ 130

$ 60

$ (57)

$ 7

$ 140

$ (87)

$ 53









































































Restructuring and related expenses(5)

3

2

-

23

28

8

36





















Cost reduction initiatives (6)

-

-

-

-

-

(1)

(1)





















Acquisition and separation costs(7)

-

-

-

-

-

30

30





















Costs to achieve synergies (8)

1

-

2

-

3

5

8





















Purchase accounting charges (9)

-

2

-

-

2

-

2





















Goodwill and intangible impairment charge (10)

-

18

154

-

172

-

172





















Process harmonization (11)

8

-

4

4

16

-

16





















Pension adjustments(13)

-

-

-

-

-

(2)

(2)







































































Adjusted EBITDA(4)

$ 142

$ 82

$ 103

$ 34

$ 361

$ (47) (16) $ 314

































































































































Q4 2018

























Global Segments

































Clean Air

Powertrain

Motorparts

Ride

Performance

Total

Corporate

Total



















Net income (loss) attributable to Tenneco Inc.

























$ (109)







































































Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

























17







































































Net income (loss)

























(92)







































































Income tax expense (benefit)

























10







































































Interest expense

























(79)







































































EBIT, Earnings (Loss) before interest expense, income taxes and noncontrolling interests

























(23)







































































Depreciation and amortization

























165







































































Total EBITDA including noncontrolling interests (3)

$ 156

$ 93

$ 8

$ 11

$ 268

$ (126)

$ 142









































































Restructuring and related expenses(5)

(2)

(2)

2

19

17

-

17





















Cost reduction initiatives (6)

-

-

-

-

-

8

8





















Acquisition and separation costs(7)

-

-

-

-

-

53

53





















Costs to achieve synergies (8)

(3)

-

35

10

42

7

49





















Purchase accounting charges (9)

-

44

57

5

106

-

106





















Goodwill impairment charge (10)

-

-

-

3

3

-

3





















Pension charges (13)

-

-

-

3

3

-

3





















Anti-dumping duty charge (14)

-

-

16

-

16

-

16





















Loss on debt modification (15)

-

-

-

-

-

10

10







































































Adjusted EBITDA(4)

$ 151

$ 135

$ 118

$ 51

$ 455

$ (48)

$ 407























(1)U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

(2)Tenneco presents the above reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP earnings measures primarily to reflect the results in a manner that allows a better understanding of the results of operational activities separate from the financial impact of decisions made for the long-term benefit of the company and other items impacting comparability between the periods. Adjustments similar to the ones reflected above have been recorded in earlier periods, and similar types of adjustments can reasonably be expected to be recorded in future periods. Using only the non-GAAP earnings measures to analyze earnings would have material limitations because its calculation is based on the subjective determinations of management regarding the nature and classification of events and circumstances that investors may find material. Management compensates for these limitations by utilizing both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings measures reflected above to understand and analyze the results of the business. The company believes investors find the non-GAAP information helpful in understanding the ongoing performance of operations separate from items that may have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on the company's financial results in any particular period.

(3) EBITDA including noncontrolling interests represents income before interest expense, income taxes, noncontrolling interests and depreciation and amortization. EBITDA including noncontrolling interests is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in the EBITDA including noncontrolling interests calculation, however, are derived from amounts included in the historical statements of income data. In addition, EBITDA including noncontrolling interests should not be considered as an alternative to net income attributable to Tenneco Inc. or operating income as an indicator of the company's operating performance, or as an alternative to operating cash flows as a measure of liquidity. Tenneco has presented EBITDA including noncontrolling interests because it regularly reviews EBITDA including noncontrolling interests as a measure of the company's performance. In addition, Tenneco believes its investors utilize and analyze the company's EBITDA including noncontrolling interests for similar purposes. Tenneco also believes EBITDA including noncontrolling interests assists investors in comparing a company's performance on a consistent basis without regard to depreciation and amortization, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors. However, the EBITDA including noncontrolling interests measure presented may not always be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the components of the calculation.

(4) Adjusted results are presented in order to reflect the results in a manner that allows a better understanding of operational activities separate from the financial impact of decisions made for the long term benefit of the company and other items impacting comparability between periods. Similar adjustments have been recorded in earlier periods and similar types of adjustments can reasonably be expected to be recorded in future periods. The company believes investors find the non-GAAP information helpful in understanding the ongoing performance of operations separate from items that may have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on the company's financial results in any particular period.

(5)Q4 2019 includes $6 million and Q4 2018 includes $3 million of accelerated depreciation related to plant closures.

(6)Costs related to cost reduction initiatives.

(7)Costs related to acquisitions and costs related to expected separation.

(8)Costs to achieve synergies related to Federal-Mogul acquisition.

(9)This primarily relates to a non-cash charge to cost of sales for the amortization of the inventory fair value step-up recorded as part of the Acquisitions.

(10)Non-cash asset impairment charge related to goodwill and intangibles.

(11)Charge due to process harmonization.

(12)Amount relates to adjustments made to mark certain redeemable noncontrolling interests to their redemption values.

(13)Charges related to pension derisking and other adjustments.

(14)Charge due to retroactive application of anti-dumping duty on a supplier's products.

(15) Loss on debt modification related to Federal-Mogul acquisition.

(16)Corporate costs for each division are $21 million for New Tenneco and $26 million for DRiV.

ATTACHMENT 2 TENNECO INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP(1)TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS MEASURES(2) Unaudited (Millions except per share amounts)













































































































YTD 2019

YTD 2018





Net income

(loss)

attributable

to Tenneco

Inc.

Per Share

Net income

(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

Income tax

(expense)

benefit

EBIT

EBITDA (3)

Net income

(loss)

attributable to

Tenneco Inc.

Per Share

Net income

(loss)

attributable to

noncontrolling

interests

Income tax

(expense)

benefit

EBIT

EBITDA (3) Earnings (Loss) Measures

$ (314)

$ (3.88)

$ 114

$ (26)

$ 148

$ 821

$ 55

$ 0.93

$ 56

$ (63)

$ 322

$ 667



















































Adjustments:

















































Restructuring and related expenses(5)

116

1.43

6

(31)

153

138

46

0.76

8

(11)

65

62

Cost reduction initiatives (6)

12

0.15

-

(3)

15

15

13

0.24

-

(5)

18

18

Acquisition and separation costs(7)

102

1.27

-

(25)

127

127

74

1.26

-

(22)

96

96

Costs to achieve synergies (8)

23

0.29

-

(6)

29

29

53

0.90

-

(9)

62

62

Purchase accounting charges (9)

49

0.61

-

(8)

57

57

88

1.50

-

(18)

106

106

Goodwill and intangible impairment charge (10)

241

2.98

-

-

241

241

3

0.05

-

-

3

3

Process harmonization (11)

21

0.26

-

(5)

26

26

-

-

-

-

-

-

Warranty charge (12)

6

0.07

-

(2)

8

8

4

0.06

-

(1)

5

5

Antitrust reserve change in estimate (13)

(7)

(0.09)

-

2

(9)

(9)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Brazil tax credit (14)

(14)

(0.18)

-

8

(22)

(22)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Out of period adjustment (15)

4

0.05

1

-

5

5

-

-

-

-

-

-

Impairment of assets held for sale

6

0.07

-

(2)

8

8

-

-

-

-

-

-

Noncontrolling interests adjustments(16)

58

0.71

(58)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Pension charges/adjustments (17)

(1)

(0.02)

-

1

(2)

(2)

2

0.04

-

(1)

3

3

Litigation settlement accrual

-

-

-

-

-

-

8

0.13

-

(2)

10

10

Anti-dumping duty charge (18)

-

-

-

-

-

-

12

0.21

-

(4)

16

16

Environmental charge (19)

-

-

-

-

-

-

3

0.06

-

(1)

4

4

Loss on debt modification (20)

-

-

-

-

-

-

8

0.14

-

(2)

10

10

Net tax adjustments

(41)

(0.50)

-

(41)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-



















































Adjusted Net income, EPS, NCI, Tax, EBIT, and EBITDA(4)

$ 261

$ 3.22

$ 63

$ (138)

$ 784

$ 1,442

$ 369

$ 6.28

$ 64

$ (139)

$ 720

$ 1,062













































































































YTD 2019

























Global Segments

































Clean Air

Powertrain

Motorparts

Ride

Performance

Total

Corporate

Total



















Net income (loss) attributable to Tenneco Inc.

























$ (314)







































































Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

























114







































































Net income (loss)

























(200)







































































Income tax expense (benefit)

























(26)







































































Interest expense

























(322)







































































EBIT, Earnings (Loss) before interest expense, income taxes and noncontrolling interests

























148







































































Depreciation and amortization

























673







































































Total EBITDA including noncontrolling interests (3)

$ 582

$ 363

$ 211

$ 8

$ 1,164

$ (343)

$ 821









































































Restructuring and related expenses(5)

24

30

4

71

129

9

138





















Cost reduction initiatives (6)

-

-

-

-

-

15

15





















Acquisition and separation costs(7)

-

-

1

-

1

126

127





















Costs to achieve synergies (8)

6

2

11

2

21

8

29





















Purchase accounting charges (9)

-

12

41

4

57

-

57





















Goodwill and intangible impairment charge (10)

-

18

154

69

241

-

241





















Process harmonization (11)

13

-

9

4

26

-

26





















Warranty charge (12)

-

-

8

-

8

-

8





















Antitrust reserve change in estimate (13)

(9)

-

-

-

(9)

-

(9)





















Brazil tax credit (14)

(9)

-

(7)

(6)

(22)

-

(22)





















Out of period adjustment (15)

-

-

-

5

5

-

5





















Impairment of assets held for sale

-

-

8

-

8

-

8





















Pension adjustments (17)

-

-

-

-

-

(2)

(2)







































































Adjusted EBITDA(4)

$ 607

$ 425

$ 440

$ 157

$ 1,629

$ (187) (21) $ 1,442

































































































































YTD 2018

























Global Segments

































Clean Air

Powertrain

Motorparts

Ride

Performance

Total

Corporate

Total



















Net income (loss) attributable to Tenneco Inc.

























$ 55







































































Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

























56







































































Net income (loss)

























111







































































Income tax expense (benefit)

























(63)







































































Interest expense

























(148)







































































EBIT, Earnings (Loss) before interest expense, income taxes and noncontrolling interests

























322







































































Depreciation and amortization

























345







































































Total EBITDA including noncontrolling interests (3)

$ 599

$ 93

$ 161

$ 69

$ 922

$ (255)

$ 667









































































Restructuring and related expenses(5)

11

(2)

7

46

62

-

62





















Cost reduction initiatives (6)

-

-

-

10

10

8

18





















Acquisition and separation costs(7)

-

-

-

-

-

96

96





















Costs to achieve synergies (8)

3

-

36

11

50

12

62





















Purchase accounting charges (9)

-

44

57

5

106

-

106





















Goodwill impairment charge (10)

-

-

-

3

3

-

3





















Warranty charge (12)

-

-

-

5

5

-

5





















Pension charges (17)

-

-

-

3

3

-

3





















Litigation settlement accrual

-

-

-

9

9

1

10





















Anti-dumping duty charge (18)

-

-

16

-

16

-

16





















Environmental charge (19)

-

-

-

-

-

4

4





















Loss on debt modification (20)

-

-

-

-

-

10

10







































































Adjusted EBITDA(4)

$ 613

$ 135

$ 277

$ 161

$ 1,186

$ (124)

$ 1,062























(1)U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

(2)Tenneco presents the above reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP earnings measures primarily to reflect the results in a manner that allows a better understanding of the results of operational activities separate from the financial impact of decisions made for the long-term benefit of the company and other items impacting comparability between the periods. Adjustments similar to the ones reflected above have been recorded in earlier periods, and similar types of adjustments can reasonably be expected to be recorded in future periods. Using only the non-GAAP earnings measures to analyze earnings would have material limitations because its calculation is based on the subjective determinations of management regarding the nature and classification of events and circumstances that investors may find material. Management compensates for these limitations by utilizing both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings measures reflected above to understand and analyze the results of the business. The company believes investors find the non-GAAP information helpful in understanding the ongoing performance of operations separate from items that may have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on the company's financial results in any particular period.

(3) EBITDA including noncontrolling interests represents income before interest expense, income taxes, noncontrolling interests and depreciation and amortization. EBITDA including noncontrolling interests is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in the EBITDA including noncontrolling interests calculation, however, are derived from amounts included in the historical statements of income data. In addition, EBITDA including noncontrolling interests should not be considered as an alternative to net income attributable to Tenneco Inc. or operating income as an indicator of the company's operating performance, or as an alternative to operating cash flows as a measure of liquidity. Tenneco has presented EBITDA including noncontrolling interests because it regularly reviews EBITDA including noncontrolling interests as a measure of the company's performance. In addition, Tenneco believes its investors utilize and analyze the company's EBITDA including noncontrolling interests for similar purposes. Tenneco also believes EBITDA including noncontrolling interests assists investors in comparing a company's performance on a consistent basis without regard to depreciation and amortization, which can vary significantly depending upon many factors. However, the EBITDA including noncontrolling interests measure presented may not always be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the components of the calculation.

(4) Adjusted results are presented in order to reflect the results in a manner that allows a better understanding of operational activities separate from the financial impact of decisions made for the long term benefit of the company and other items impacting comparability between periods. Similar adjustments have been recorded in earlier periods and similar types of adjustments can reasonably be expected to be recorded in future periods. The company believes investors find the non-GAAP information helpful in understanding the ongoing performance of operations separate from items that may have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on the company's financial results in any particular period.

(5)FY 2019 includes $15 million and FY 2018 includes $3 million of accelerated depreciation related to plant closures.

(6)Costs related to cost reduction initiatives.

(7)Costs related to acquisitions and costs related to expected separation.

(8)Costs to achieve synergies related to Federal-Mogul acquisition.

(9)This primarily relates to a non-cash charge to cost of sales for the amortization of the inventory fair value step-up recorded as part of the Acquisitions.

(10)Non-cash asset impairment charge related to goodwill and intangibles.

(11)Charge due to process harmonization.

(12)Charge related to warranty. Although Tenneco regularly incurs warranty costs, this specific charge is of an unusual nature in the period incurred.

(13)Reduction in estimated antitrust accrual.

(14)Recovery of value-added tax in a foreign jurisdiction.

(15)Inventory losses attributable to prior periods.

(16)Amount relates to adjustments made to mark certain redeemable noncontrolling interests to their redemption values.

(17)Charges related to pension derisking and other adjustments.

(18)Charge due to retroactive application of anti-dumping duty on a supplier's products.

(19)Environmental charge related to an acquired site whereby an indemnification reverted back to the Company resulting from a 2009 bankruptcy filing of Mark IV Industries.

(20) Loss on debt modification related to Federal-Mogul acquisition.

(21)Corporate costs for each division are $85 million for New Tenneco and $102 million for DRiV.

ATTACHMENT 2 TENNECO INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP (1)REVENUE TO NON-GAAP REVENUE MEASURES(2) Unaudited (Millions)





























Q4 2019

















Currency

Value-add

















Impact on

Revenues









Substrate

Value-add

Value-add

excluding





Revenues

Sales

Revenues

Revenues

Currency

























Clean Air

$ 1,743

$ 769

$ 974

$ (11)

$ 985

Powertrain

1,018

-

1,018

(12)

1,030

Motorparts

741

-

741

(9)

750

Ride Performance

641

-

641

(10)

651























Total Tenneco Inc.

$ 4,143

$ 769

$ 3,374

$ (42)

$ 3,416





























Q4 2018

















Currency

Value-add

















Impact on

Revenues









Substrate

Value-add

Value-add

excluding





Revenues

Sales

Revenues

Revenues

Currency

























Clean Air

$ 1,655

$ 631

$ 1,024

$ -

$ 1,024

Powertrain

1,112

-

1,112

-

1,112

Motorparts

827

-

827

-

827

Ride Performance

684

-

684

-

684























Total Tenneco Inc.

$ 4,278

$ 631

$ 3,647

$ -

$ 3,647



(1) U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

(2) Tenneco presents the above reconciliation of revenues in order to reflect value-add revenues separately from the effects of doing business in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. Additionally, substrate sales include precious metals pricing, which may be volatile. Substrate sales occur when, at the direction of its OE customers, Tenneco purchases catalytic converters or components thereof from suppliers, uses them in its manufacturing processes and sells them as part of the completed system. While Tenneco original equipment customers assume the risk of this volatility, it impacts reported revenue. Excluding substrate sales removes this impact. Tenneco uses this information to analyze the trend in revenues before these factors. Tenneco believes investors find this information useful in understanding period to period comparisons in the company's revenues.

ATTACHMENT 2 TENNECO INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP (1)REVENUE TO NON-GAAP REVENUE MEASURES(2) Unaudited (Millions)





























YTD 2019

















Currency

Value-add

















Impact on

Revenues









Substrate

Value-add

Value-add

excluding





Revenues

Sales

Revenues

Revenues

Currency

























Clean Air

$ 7,121

$ 3,027

$ 4,094

$ (113)

$ 4,207

Powertrain

4,408

-

4,408

(12)

4,420

Motorparts

3,167

-

3,167

(42)

3,209

Ride Performance

2,754

-

2,754

(75)

2,829























Total Tenneco Inc.

$ 17,450

$ 3,027

$ 14,423

$ (242)

$ 14,665





























YTD 2018

















Currency

Value-add

















Impact on

Revenues









Substrate

Value-add

Value-add

excluding





Revenues

Sales

Revenues

Revenues

Currency

























Clean Air

$ 6,707

$ 2,500

$ 4,207

$ -

$ 4,207

Powertrain

1,112

-

1,112

-

1,112

Motorparts

1,780

-

1,780

-

1,780

Ride Performance

2,164

-

2,164

-

2,164























Total Tenneco Inc.

$ 11,763

$ 2,500

$ 9,263

$ -

$ 9,263



(1) U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

(2) Tenneco presents the above reconciliation of revenues in order to reflect value-add revenues separately from the effects of doing business in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. Additionally, substrate sales include precious metals pricing, which may be volatile. Substrate sales occur when, at the direction of its OE customers, Tenneco purchases catalytic converters or components thereof from suppliers, uses them in its manufacturing processes and sells them as part of the completed system. While Tenneco original equipment customers assume the risk of this volatility, it impacts reported revenue. Excluding substrate sales removes this impact. Tenneco uses this information to analyze the trend in revenues before these factors. Tenneco believes investors find this information useful in understanding period to period comparisons in the company's revenues.

ATTACHMENT 2 TENNECO INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP (1)REVENUE TO NON-GAAP REVENUE MEASURES Unaudited (Millions except percents)





























Q4 2019 vs. Q4 2018 $ Change and % Change Increase (Decrease)







Revenues

% Change

Value-add

Revenues

Excluding

Currency

% Change























Clean Air

$ 88

5%

$ (39)

(4%)

Powertrain

(94)

(8%)

(82)

(7%)

Motorparts

(86)

(10%)

(77)

(9%)

Ride Performance

(43)

(6%)

(33)

(5%) Total Tenneco Inc.

$ (135)

(3%)

$ (231)

(6%)









































































YTD Q4 2019 vs. YTD Q4 2018 $ Change and % Change Increase (Decrease)







Revenues

% Change

Value-add

Revenues

Excluding

Currency

% Change























Clean Air

$ 414

6%

$ -

-%

Powertrain

3,296

296%

3,308

297%

Motorparts

1,387

78%

1,429

80%

Ride Performance

590

27%

665

31% Total Tenneco Inc.

$ 5,687

48%

$ 5,402

58%



(1) U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.