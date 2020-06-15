Tennessee Chamber of Commerce Warned Of Consequences Of BCBST Policy

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coalition of State Rheumatology Organizations (CSRO) is working to enlist the business community to join in its fight against implementation of a harmful prescription policy BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee (BCBST) is scheduled begin on July 1, 2020. In a letter to the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce, CSRO (representing additional physician groups and patient advocates) warns the business community of a looming threat to the Tennessee workforce.

"High risk COVID-19 patients who are chronically ill run the risk of losing access to treatments at their doctors office if the BCBST policy is implemented," Dr. Madeline Feldman, CSRO President stated. "This policy could destabilize them at a time when they are most vulnerable, further harming public health and the economy."

The BCBST policy forces patients to utilize its preferred specialty pharmacies for infusion therapies making it nearly impossible for treatments to be conducted in physician offices – under their care.

"BSBCT's new policy transfers medications covered on the medical side of insurance to the pharmacy side. While more economically lucrative for the payers and specialty pharmacies, based on the hidden fees and price concessions - the patient is harmed, as are the businesses employing them," Dr. Feldman, wrote to Tennessee Chamber President Bradley Jackson. "Delay or loss of treatment results in increased disease activity resulting in further increases in costs to patient health and welfare. Missed time from work, and lower productivity will cost employers immensely more than any savings promised by BCBST."

"As physicians on the front lines of medical care, we will fight for our patients," Dr. Feldman said. "As someone on the front lines protecting Tennessee businesses, surely the Chamber of Commerce cares for the wellbeing of its members too. Hopefully, we will join forces to educate employers and patients in Tennessee to avoid securing insurance policies that reduce access to care."

CSRO sent a letter requesting a meeting with BCBST leader JD Hickey last week that has so far, gone unanswered.

The CSRO is comprised of professional rheumatology societies formed to advocate for excellence in rheumatologic disease care and ensuring access to the highest quality care.

