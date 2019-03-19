Tennessee Highway Patrol Rolls Out Axon Fleet 2 Cameras to 700 Vehicles

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN ), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced that the Tennessee Highway Patrol will roll out 700 Axon Fleet 2 in-car camera systems backed by the digital data management solution Axon Evidence ( Evidence.com ). This order was received in the first quarter of 2019 and will ship in multiple phases.

"It is absolutely critical for our troopers to have the best equipment available that meets or exceeds our requirements," says Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Dereck Stewart. "I believe that the Axon Fleet 2 in-car video system does just that."

The following orders were received from domestic agencies and represent only those agencies who granted permission to be named:

Tennessee Highway Patrol (TN): 700 Axon Fleet 2 in-car video systems on a 5-year contract

Jonesboro Police Department (AR): 200 Axon Body 2 cameras and 120 Axon Fleet 2 in-car video systems on a 5-year contract

Beverly Hills Police Department (CA): 175 Axon Body 2 cameras on a 5-year contract

New Orleans Police Department (LA): 150 Axon Body 2 cameras on a 5-year contract (add-on order)

Dallas County Sheriff's Office (TX): 125 Axon Fleet 2 in-car video systems on a 5-year contract

*Axon Fleet 2 in-car video systems include a forward-facing and a rear-facing camera

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 347,200 software seats booked on the Axon network around the world and more than 213,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 .

