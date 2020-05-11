Tennessee Honey Festival, presented by U.S. Pest Protection, honey dinner chef, Julia Sullivan, nominated Best Chef finalist

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennessee Honey Festival - 2020 Honey Dinner Chef, Julia Sullivan, has been nominated as a finalist for being Best Chef of the Southeast region, according to the James Beard Foundation.

On the 30th anniversary of what should have been the annual James Beard Awards ceremony, the James Beard Foundation announced the finalists of the 2020 James Beard Awards. In the category, Best Chef (Southeast), Chef Julia Sullivan was declared Tennessee's nominee out of six states, including: Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, & West Virginia.

In 2018, Henrietta Red was nominated as a semi-finalist for Best New Restaurant by the James Beard Foundation. In 2019, Chef Julia Sullivan was nominated as a semi-finalist for the same category that she is a finalist for now!

Julia Sullivan is a Nashville native, renowned chef, and restaurateur. Sullivan is head chef and co-owner of Nashville restaurant; Henrietta Red. Chef Sullivan, along with her business partner & sommelier, Allie Poindexter, named the restaurant in honor of Sullivan's grandparents who embodied the Carolina low-country hospitality. With them in mind, they created a unique atmosphere and environment for the restaurant's culture.

The menu at Henrietta Red focuses on simple, fresh ingredients, such as vegetable-forward dishes that drive the restaurant's reputation. Henrietta Red offers a variety of bar specialties including natural wines, craft cocktails and their other unique bar – the full raw bar selection – which offers a fresh variety of crudo - oysters & shellfish; a rarity in landlocked Nashville.

The inaugural Tennessee Honey Dinner, an exclusive private honey-themed dinner put on by the Tennessee Honey Festival, will be held at the infamous Henrietta Red restaurant – featuring specialty honey-themed dishes.

Attend the 2020 Tennessee Honey Festival on Saturday, September 26th at OneC1ty in Nashville, Tennessee and experience a one-of-a-kind festival focusing on raising awareness the importance of our pollinators and Tennessee honeybees.

Celebrate afterwards at the Tennessee Honey Festival's premier of the Tennessee Honey Dinner. This is a private honey-themed dinner event, including honey-infused cocktails. Limited tickets are available.

Reserve your tickets to this exclusive honey-themed dinner today! This private dinner event will be held on Saturday evening, September 26th, at world-renowned chef, Julia Sullivan's Henrietta Red restaurant, nestled in Nashville's Germantown community. Get tickets here: https://tennesseehoneyfestival.com/product/honey-dinner/

