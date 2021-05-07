Tennessee National Grand Opening Saturday, May 15

LOUDON, Tenn., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennessee National , the stunning 1,400-acre gated lake and golf resort community located on Watts Bar Lake, is excited to announce a one-day grand opening event Saturday, May 15th. The custom home building and developing team plans to release a limited number of brand new lake home packages to the public. As part of this grand opening, packages may include any number of exciting extras, such as complimentary covered boat slips, discounted outdoor living space, and unique features in move-in-ready lake villas.

"We can hardly wait to unveil all of the exciting changes underway at Tennessee National," says Jeffrey Kinney, Managing Partner, Tennessee National. "To start, we redesigned our residential map to offer new prospective property owners the best possible views from their homesites. We also completed the initial phase of community expansion, with the renovation of our clubhouse restaurant Silos, property upgrades, and hiring a new property management team to elevate the experience Tennessee National offers to residents and members. Experiences and memory-making are what we're all about."

In January of this year, Tennessee National was bought by lifestyle resort community developers Twin Creeks Properties, LLC , who announced immediate plans to upgrade and expand the community's resort offerings and amenities. Besides the community renovations, new projects are in progress. These include building a waterfront restaurant, a spa and wellness center, an upgraded marina, and the addition of resort activities such as boat rentals, live music events, and more.

The grand opening event finishes in time for the community's summer concert series kickoff, Waves On the Water, which features award-winning country music performers Terri Clark, Jamie O'Neal, Brandy Clark, Carolyn Dawn Johnson, Anita Cochran, and others. For more information and to buy tickets for the concert, visit https://www.tennesseenational.com/events/waves-on-the-water .

For more information about Tennessee National, visit tennesseenational.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

About Tennessee National

Tennessee National is the premier gated lakefront community in Loudon, TN. Only minutes from Knoxville, Tennessee National offers an exceptional lifestyle with access to a state-of-the-art marina, golf course, restaurants & bars, hiking trails, and so much more. Buy or build your perfect home with a world-class lakefront, golf, valley, or ridgetop views. Your dream home awaits.

