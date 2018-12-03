Tennessee Startup Looks to Disrupt Fee-Based Wealth Management Model

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitsy Advisor, a revolutionary new Software as a Service (SaaS) system for investment planning, has launched flat-rate pricing investment advice services to the greater Knoxville area and state of Tennessee. The company strives to change the status quo of traditional wealth management services.

"Traditional financial advisement is built upon outdated principles that don't benefit the investor," said Forrest Tuten, president and founder of Bitsy Advisor. "Many companies follow the standard practice of percentage-based advisory fees, which means an advisor's rate is a percentage of the investor's financial earnings. In other words, the more you make, the more they take. We decided investment advice needed a better, more equitable system, so we created Bitsy Advisor."

The Knoxville-based company offers professional service with flat-rate pricing options based on the investor's level of experience and needs, ranging from $99 to $229 per month. Each level includes personalized advice, risk profiles and support from experienced analysts, not robo-advisors. The Bitsy Advisor website allows clients to access the information they need, when they need it, anytime, anyplace. However, advisors are available on an on-demand basis should a client require more of a personal touch.

"Bitsy Advisor was created to serve everyone, from the savvy DIY investor to the person who would prefer to have a full-service investor option," Tuten said. "We also have an option for the investor who is somewhere in the middle. Regardless of the path chosen, you are in control. We've made sure that all sections on the site are user-friendly, from sign-up to the dashboard. Bitsy Advisor's goal is to make investing easier and more intuitive while offering quality advice and returns within a sensible cost structure."

Tuten is a graduate of the University of Tennessee - Knoxville and has a decade of experience in financial management. He has served as the president of Knoxville-based Brittany Wealth since he founded the company in June 2013. Bitsy Advisor will also have a strong connection to East Tennessee as all capital investments for the company's launch came from the greater Knoxville area. Tuten believes a flat-fee investment advisory model is the future of financial planning, putting Bitsy Advisor ahead of the curve.

"Most people don't know exactly what they are paying for investment advice, and they don't know exactly what kind of returns they are getting," Tuten said. "The Bitsy Advisor site has an investment calculator on the front page so potential investors can examine their investment needs versus the returns they're receiving. We believe in transparency, and that's shown through the quality of our management and returns. Our cost structure maximizes the benefit to the investor, which is our primary goal."

For more information about Bitsy Advisor and to access the company's investment calculator, visit https://bitsyadvisor.com/.

About Bitsy Advisor

Thriving financially should be empowering. Yet traditional financial advising models are built upon percentages, so simply having more, means having to pay more. That's not right, so Bitsy Advisor is changing the rules. Bitsy Advisor believes you should know what you are actually paying for investment advice and what you are actually getting in investment returns. For more information on how Bitsy Advisor can help you plan a better future, visit https://bitsyadvisor.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com



SOURCE Bitsy Advisor

Related Links

https://bitsyadvisor.com

