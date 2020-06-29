Tenorshare 4MeKey is Available: iCloud Activation Lock Bypass Easily

NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenorshare has just released a new product named 4MeKey. It can help you easily bypass the iCloud activation lock on your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch, thus you can access a locked device without an Apple ID and password!

ICloud activation lock can protect your Apple device from being illegal used by anyone else. Once locked, you can't use the device at all. This is not friendly for secondhand devices. That is why 4MeKey come out. It can unlock iCloud activation lock easily. After unlock, you can log in with a new Apple ID through App Store or iTunes in Settings to download apps over Wi-Fi.

What are the main features of Tenorshare 4MeKey?

1. Unlock iCloud without Apple ID/Password

4MeKey can remove activation lock in various scenarios even if the Apple ID and password are unknown.

• Reset the phone but forgot the activation passcode

• Got a second-hand iPhone from a friend without an Apple ID

• Apple ID was hacked and the device was erased remotely

2. Remove previous iCloud activation lock

After the iCloud activation lock is deleted, the previous Apple ID will no longer be tracked. You are free to use the device.

3. Use a new Apple ID

After bypassing the activation lock, you can enter a new Apple ID and log into the Apple Store to download apps via Wi-Fi.

4. Compatible with iOS devices widely

It not only supports iPhone 5S to iPhone X, but also supports various models of iPad and iPod from iOS 12.3 to the latest 13.5.1, excluding iOS 12.4.5 / 12.4.6 / 12.4.7.

Price and Availability:

Download the trial version to check if your phone is compatible. For 1-5 devices, it is available at 49.95 USD per month. You can get a lifetime license for $69.95. 4MeKey supports Mac only, but a Windows version will be supported in the near future.

Learn more at: https://www.tenorshare.com/products/4mekey-activation-unlocker.html

Disclaimer: This product is for personal use only. Misuse for commercial or illegal purposes is strictly forbidden.

