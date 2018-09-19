Tenorshare ReiBoot - Fix All iOS 12 Problems

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenorshare has released the newest ReiBoot 7.1.2, which is perfectly compatible with iOS 12 and fixes all iOS 12 update and stuck issues. Such as: an error occurred while installing iOS 12, iPhone stuck on update requested, attempting data recovery, preparing update, recovery mode, black screen, Apple logo screen, frozen or unresponsive screen issues, etc.

Starting from the first iOS 12 beta, we have been testing ReiBoot on every beta version. We predicted the system stability and possible bugs in the formal version and kept improving the performance of ReiBoot to be compatible with iOS 12 perfectly. After the iOS 12 released, we tested it in dozens of iPhones and computers to prove it fully supports the new version software. We updated the program immediately as we want our customers to get the best product.

Fix All iPhone System Problems without Data Loss:

ReiBoot can repair iOS system and fix iOS 12 problems without data loss. The problems ReiBoot can repair has reached up to 50.

Several typical issues like:

iPhone/iPad Screen Stuck Problems: iPhone frozen screen, iPhone while screen, Blue screen of death, iPhone black screen, Connect to iTunes screen, iPhone recovery mode loop, etc. iOS Mode Stuck Issues: stuck on recovery mode, stuck on DFU mode, stuck on headphone mode, stuck on zoom mode, stuck on shuffle mode, stuck on restore mode, stuck on safe mode, stuck on mute mode, etc. Other iOS device bugs: iPhone stuck on Apple logo, iPhone screen frozen. iPhone won't turn on, iPhone is disabled, iPhone stuck on verifying update, iPhone won't charge, etc.

Besides, if you failed to update iOS 12 via OTA or iTunes, ReiBoot can help you install iOS 12 in 1 click without error.

The free version of ReiBoot allows you to enter and exit recovery mode Free. If you want to fix all stuck problems, just pay $29.95 to upgrade to the Pro version to enjoy all features. Get it here: https://www.tenorshare.com/products/reiboot.html

About Tenorshare:

Founded in 2007, Tenorshare has always been a pioneer in iOS system recovery. And ReiBoot, as a 5 star product, has helped millions of users to successfully fix system problems on iPhone, iPad and iPod. Information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

