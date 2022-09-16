NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenorshare is the top supplier of software solutions for iOS system maintenance and data management. Tenorshare's software solutions have been updated to be entirely compatible with the latest iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. After switching to Apple's latest iPhone 14, iOS users still enjoy a premium Tenorshare experience without experiencing any system incompatibilities.

Tenorshare Software is fully compatible with the latest iPhone 14

"Tenorshare will run an in-depth test on all software every time a new iPhone is released. Now we make sure Tenorshare software is fully compatible with the latest iPhone 14 models. We will constantly adapt to technological and market changes and upgrade our software promptly to fulfill users' needs," said Tenorshare's CEO.

Tenorshare iCareFone

iCareFone makes it simple to manage and transfer data on iOS devices, including backing up iOS data to a computer, restoring iOS backup data to iPhone 14, transferring photos to a PC or Mac, checking if iPhone is original, transferring media files, and more. With iCareFone, you won't lose any iOS data when switching to iPhone 14.

Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer

Tenorshare iCareFone Transfer makes it effortless to transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone 14. You don't need to erase device data. You can also restore WhatsApp backup from Google Drive to iPhone 14. You can pick specific data types to transfer, such as WhatsApp videos, photos, files, audio, WhatsApp stickers. This will help you save storage space.

Tenorshare iCareFone for LINE

The dedicated LINE transfer software, iCareFone for LINE, can backup and restore LINE data and transfer LINE between Android and iPhone.

Tenorshare ReiBoot

Tenorshare ReiBoot iOS system recovery enables you to fix various iOS 16 issues, like iPhone unable to update iOS 16, iOS 16 stuck on the Apple logo/update requested, etc. You can also downgrade iOS 16 to iOS 15 without losing data.

Tenorshare UltData

UltData is a specialized iPhone data recovery program that can recover deleted or lost data from iOS devices and supports 35+ data types.

Tenorshare 4uKey

4uKey is an iPhone unlocker for removing 4-digit/6-digit passcode, Face ID, Touch ID, MDM Profile, screen time passcode, and Apple ID from iPhone/iPad.

Tenorshare iAnyGo

iAnyGo offers a 1-click solution for changing iPhone location without jailbreak. You can play geo-restricted games, change direction with GPS joystick, and change location on social media.

Tenorshare 4uKey - Password Manager

4uKey - Password Manager makes it simple to locate, retrieve, see, export, and manage your passwords on iPhone/iPad.

Tenorshare 4uKey - iTunes Backup

4uKey iTunes Backup can decrypt, recover iTunes backup passwords, and remove screen time passcodes.

About Tenorshare

Tenorshare is an award-winning, highly-reputed, and widely-used software company known for developing best-in-class software solutions for iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac platforms. Tenorshare offers the most advanced and feature-rich software solutions that have served millions of users around the globe.

More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenorshareOfficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tenorshare_Inc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TenorshareOfficial/videos

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE Tenorshare Co. Ltd.