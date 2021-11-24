Tensiometer Market Size to Grow by USD 33.68 mn | Addlife AB and Dataphysics Instruments GmbH to Emerge as Key Contributors to Growth| Technavio

Nov 24, 2021, 06:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The tensiometer market size is expected to increase by USD 33.68 mn from 2020 to 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.09%, according to the latest market forecast report from Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The tensiometer market analysis includes end-user and geography landscape.
The tensiometer market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market. The report identifies the rise in improving product quality and manufacturing processes as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.
Based on geography, the tensiometer market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. This market forecast report by Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market. It also offers competitive intelligence and regional opportunities for vendors. According to our analysis, APAC is expected to account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Moreover, China and India will be the key countries for the tensiometer market in APAC. The region has been recording a significant growth rate. Therefore, it is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The tensiometer market growth in APAC will be driven by factors such as the increasing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical R&D expenditure.
Some Companies Mentioned
- Addlife AB
- Dataphysics Instruments GmbH
- KINO Scientific Instrument Inc.
- Kyowa Interface Science Co. Ltd.
- LAUDA Scientific GmbH
- NanoScience Instruments Inc.
- Rame-Hart Instrument Co.
- Teclis Scientific
Tensiometer Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 33.68 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.54
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 35%
Key consumer countries
China, US, India, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Addlife AB, Dataphysics Instruments GmbH, KINO Scientific Instrument Inc., Kyowa Interface Science Co. Ltd., LAUDA Scientific GmbH, NanoScience Instruments Inc., Rame-Hart Instrument Co., and Teclis Scientific
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
