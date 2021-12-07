SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tensor Networks, Inc and Lanner Electronics Inc. are pleased to announce their new strategic partnership, uniting Lanner's Whitebox Solutions with Tensor Networks AI Platform, to enable open, accelerated networking and distributed processing for communication service providers worldwide. This joint innovation brings the agility of modular network platform and state-of-the-art AI processing capabilities for virtualizations to cost-sensitive applications in uCPE, SD-WAN, Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) and other edge computing services for machine learning, artificial intelligence, and streaming analytics.

Tensor Networks and Lanner Electronics Join Forces to Bring Distributed AI Processing to SD-WAN and Multi-Access Edge Computing

This powerful, scalable Network AI platform, combining proven carrier grade infrastructure equipment and solutions for high availability and ultra-reliable service, will enable modern SD-WAN and uCPE configurations for MEC and Virtual Networking Functions (VNF) solutions as an open architecture. Presenting the joint Lanner and Tensor Networks Platform will empower system integrators (SI) and communications service providers (CSP) with validated configurations to achieve faster time-to-market and provide added value for their end users.

"We're excited to work with Lanner to enable the market to access these high value solutions that are validated and tested with backend support," said Jeff Cheng, VP of ODM Success at Tensor Networks. "The joint network AI solution will form the foundation for enterprise private clouds and edge-AI services which are high growth markets.

"Lanner is pleased to partner with Tensor Network to offer this joint solution that will bring AI parallel processing to the distributed edges," said Sven Freudenfeld, CTO Telecom Application Business Unit at Lanner Electronics. "The Tensor Networks Platform enables the great features we've engineered into our hardware, such as networking and virtualization, to provide our customers with choices and value-add opportunities,"

About Tensor

Tensor is the leader in edge-computing platforms for AI and machine learning. Tensor empowers customers to easily implement solutions for virtualization and high-performance computing services that scale-up and scale-out saving cost and complexity. www.tensornetworks.com

About Lanner

Lanner Electronics Inc (TAIEX 6245) is a world leading provider of design, engineering and manufacturing services for advanced and customizable SDN and NFV network computing appliances for system integrators, service providers and application developers. Lanner possesses a wide range of network appliances including uCPE gateways designed for SD-WAN and SD-Security, as well as NEBS-compliant, NFVi-ready platforms with multiple processors, network I/O blades, and high availability features. www.lannerinc.com

