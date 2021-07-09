Tent Group Is Redefining Luxury Living And Creating Iconic Communities

ABUJA, Nigeria, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tent Group is primarily focused on the development of Infrastructures in its Estates, knowing that the base of an outstanding Estate is rooted in the Infrastructural provisions. And we do this with keen eyes on details and with utmost professionalism.

CEO of Tent Group, Charles Nwakamma-Chukwuemeka, said in such instances, insurance companies complete the payment of the building for the group's customers under this offer.

Chukwuemeka stated that the mortgage protection is one of the things the group is providing free of charge as it pays the premium on behalf of the off-takers.

He said with a vision geared towards easing housing challenges, Tent Group provides classy houses that convincingly match the taste of high net worth individuals, the middle and low-income class Nigerians.

The CEO said, to satisfy clients' desires and specifications, Tent Group is focused on offering all building types that match prospects' unique tastes and expectations, from four-bedroom semi-detached duplexes to four-bedroom terraces, five-bedroom detached duplexes, six-bedroom detached duplexes one, two and three-bedroom flats as well as semi-detached duplexes.

For Nigerians in Diaspora and those who wish to key into the exquisite offers, Chukwuemeka said the firm has a platform where prospective homeowners will register, give building type and specification while the firm conceptualises the building to meet the needs of the homeowner:

"We developed a robust process from conceptualization to initiating projects to meet the needs of Nigerians in Diaspora, understanding the types of housing concepts in demand in the UK, US and others.

"We have a platform where you register. You tell us the type of house you want. We would build it to meet your needs.

"Our processes give Nigerians in Diaspora a lot of confidence. You know that some of them have relatives to whom they sent money in the past, however, do not deliver such homes.

"We have also made it comfortable and convenient for them because they are not paying 100% of the project cost. So, from the time they pay as low as 10% or 20% of the cost," he stated.

Chukwuemeka said for Nigerians in Diaspora who are willing to come back to the country, the firm also offers rent-to-own apartments, adding that Tent group clients cut across every sector, especially the corporate world, NGOs, amongst others.

SOURCE Pleasures Magazine