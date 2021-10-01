Tentrr & Coleman Create Ultimate Camping Experience

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tentrr , the leader in ready-to-go camping accommodations and newest way to experience the great outdoors. With thousands of fully equipped campsites across the USA, Tentrr announced an innovative collaboration with outdoor product leader, Coleman ®. As part of this partnership, 20 Tentrr Signature Sites have been fully outfitted with an extensive array of Coleman gear from the newest stoves, tents and accessories that are sure to elevate the Tentrr experience at each site.

Outdoor pioneers partner to outfit ready-to-go sites with latest gear

"Tentrr makes camping easier and more enjoyable and through this partnership we are able to enhance the experience for our campers," said Todd King, Vice President of Marketing at Tentrr. "Many of us remember our first Coleman lantern and stove and the delicious food and campsite memories centered around those Coleman products. Coleman has a rich heritage in providing easy-to-use and innovative camping products that complements Tentrr and through this partnership we now offer our guests a more dynamic and memorable stay. Both companies have a unified goal of helping more people get outdoors and enjoy nature"

The collab sites are split up into two categories:

Tentrr x Coleman Outfitted Sites boast a setup complete with Cooler Quad Chairs, a Mantis Table, Coleman Roadtrip 285 Grill, Reunion Cooler, Packaway Kitchen and Propane Adapter, these sites offer a full spectrum of the Coleman product offering and are ideal for families and groups of friends with an additional Coleman 6-8 person tent included. These sites also include the OneSource™ rechargeable battery system that provides quick power for accessories such as a Lantern, Batteries, a Speaker, a Flashlight and Fan. The Tentrr x Coleman outfitted sites offer a comprehensive Coleman experience from cooking, lighting, shelter, transport, and lounging.

Tentrr x Coleman Cooking Sites are the ultimate Coleman culinary experience showcasing a full Coleman kitchen including a Classic Camping Stove, Reunion Cooler and Packaway Kitchen, along with unique extras such as a Brew Tumblers, Claret Wine Glasses, and Sundown Rock's Glasses. For those looking for the ultimate camp cooking experience, this is it. These sites also come outfitted with the OneSource system, providing campers with a Lantern, Battery and Speaker

"Much like our consumers, Coleman is on a journey of discovery. Tentrr is a natural fit for us with a shared goal of getting more people outdoors," said Jim Pisani, CEO of Newell Brands Outdoor & Recreation. "We believe that when people connect in the outdoors, ANYTHING is possible. The outside is calling, and this partnership is a great example of our willingness to answer the call— creating unique experiences and meaningful connections on the outside."

Select sites are available now on Tentrr.com in Washington, Texas, Colorado, New York, Maryland, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Maine, Michigan, California, New Hampshire, Georgia and Massachusetts. Rates are about $150/night on average.

About Tentrr:

Less roughing it and more enjoying it. Tentrr's fully equipped, ready-to-go campsites are the newest way to experience the great outdoors. Spacious canvas wall tents come with a comfortable bed for a good night's sleep, Adirondack chairs for optimal stargazing, and a fire pit to keep you warm (don't forget to bring marshmallows). Other amenities include a solar shower, propane heater, table + benches, and a Tentrr Loo with privacy tent. With more than 1,000 completely outfitted sites around the country, Tentrr connects those seeking the respite and adventure of the outdoors with private landowners and unique, exclusive opportunities to camp in State Parks. The platform is revolutionizing the campsite booking process, providing new income streams for land trusts and landowners, supporting local economies, conserving natural lands, boosting tourism, and getting more people outdoors. Sites are $150/night on average. Tentrr is a better way to camp. For more information, visit www.tentrr.com .

About Coleman:

Built from 120 years of experience, The Coleman Company, Inc. inspires connections between people and the outside, and our gear is everywhere you are: on the trail, by the lake, at the campsite—and these days, even in your backyard. Coleman believes that time spent outside reconnects people with each other and with the planet, paving the path for a better tomorrow—for everyone. The Outside is Calling. Answer it. For more, visit coleman.com and follow them on Instagram. Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid®, Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. Newell Brands is building beloved #1 and #2 brands that brighten homes and lives every day and create moments of joy, build confidence and provide peace of mind.

SOURCE Tentrr