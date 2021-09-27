NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tentrr , the revolutionary booking platform with over 1,000 fully equipped, ready-to-go campsites across the country, announces its latest partnership with the first nationally available USDA-certified organic lager, Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold. The Pure Golden Hour Tentrr Experience will treat campers who are 21+ to next-level Tentrr campsites through all-inclusive enhanced amenities, activities and partner products from Think! and Camelbak .

Tentrr & Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Bring Campers the Pure Golden Hour Tentrr Experience

The Pure Golden Hour Tentrr Experience gives campers the choice of five jaw dropping locations: a majestic mountain retreat in Arizona, an alpaca farm in Washington state, an amazing Joshua Tree National Park site in California, a mountaintop ranch site with infinite views and a Tentrr retreat nestled amongst the redwoods. Just choose your adventure and let Tentrr and Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold take care of the rest!

"Tentrr and Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold are creating a type of immersive campsite environment that hasn't existed until now" says Todd King, VP of Marketing at Tentrr. "This innovative partnership draws on the strengths of each company to provide the ultimate guest experience and deliver lasting memories in the great outdoors."

When booking a Pure Golden Hour Tentrr Experience site, campers will arrive at a fully loaded campsite with many of the comforts of home in the great outdoors. Each site will be outfitted with Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold amenities like a Pure Golden Hour tent, pillows, lanterns, hammock and "Golden Hour Gear". In addition, Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold will be providing each camper a care package inclusive of amenities from partner brands - Camelbak and Think! - and guests will have access to Go Puff delivery service, allowing them to stock the site with their favorite food and drinks. As an added bonus, the sites are equipped with a Polaroid camera to capture your outdoor memories.

"Tentrr's ability to deliver one-of-a-kind outdoor environments to new and returning campers across the country creates the opportunity to partner with other likeminded, innovative brands to create these uniquely elevated experiences," said Anand Subramanian, CEO of Tentrr. "Our partnership with Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold is one of several exciting collaborations that Tentrr has planned as more and more people seek to go outdoors and enjoy nature."

Each of the five sites offers unique outdoor activities such as nature tours, alpaca bonding, ranch tours, hiking and culinary delights. Campers will also be able to enjoy Michelob Ultra Pure Gold branded yard games like cornhole or giant Jenga, along with a gourmet s'mores kit to help finish off the night.

These sites are now open for booking, with limited availability and for a limited time only. Act now to reserve your Golden Hour Tentrr Experience on Tentrr.com/puregoldenhour. Rates start at $150/night on average.

About Tentrr:

Less roughing it and more enjoying it. Tentrr's fully equipped, ready-to-go campsites are the newest way to experience the great outdoors. Spacious canvas wall tents come with a comfortable bed for a good night's sleep, Adirondack chairs for optimal stargazing, and a fire pit to keep you warm (don't forget to bring marshmallows). Other amenities include a solar shower, propane heater, table + benches, and a Tentrr Loo with privacy tent. With more than 1,000 completely outfitted sites around the country, Tentrr connects those seeking the respite and adventure of the outdoors with private landowners and unique, exclusive opportunities to camp in State Parks. The platform is revolutionizing the campsite booking process, providing new income streams for land trusts and landowners, supporting local economies, conserving natural lands, boosting tourism, and getting more people outdoors. Sites are $150/night on average. Tentrr is a better way to camp. For more information, visit www.tentrr.com .

About Michelob ULTRA

Introduced in 2002, Michelob ULTRA is currently the fastest growing beer brand in the United States by share and the No. 2 beer in the industry by dollar sales. With just 95 calories, 2.6 carbs and no artificial flavors or colors, it is a superior light beer that celebrates the active, balanced lifestyle of its drinkers that includes both fitness and fun. Michelob ULTRA's choice of grains and extended mashing process leads to its refreshing taste and fewer carbohydrates. It is brewed with the finest barley malt, rice, hops, and a pure-cultured yeast strain, all of which reflect Anheuser-Busch's commitment to brewing quality. Michelob ULTRA reminds you to always drink, and sweat, responsibly.

About Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold

Introduced in 2018, Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold is a USDA-certified organic light lager with organic ingredients sourced from the finest farms. At just 85 calories, 2.6 carbs and a superior golden taste, Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold is the first organic beer from a national brewer. As of 2020, Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold is brewed with 100% renewable electricity from solar power.

SOURCE Tentrr

