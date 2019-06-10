Teodulo Utrera Duran's New Book "Memories Of An Immigrant" Is A Testament From The Author To All Poets, Who He Considers To Be The Most Intelligent And Talented People
Teodulo Utrera Duran, a Mexican immigrant and self-described dreamer, has completed his new book "Memories of an Immigrant": an inspirational work that provides insight into the life and experiences of the author as a Mexican, an American Immigrant, and as a man.
Jun 10, 2019, 06:00 ET
JACKSON, Mississippi, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- According to Utrera Duran, "From a very early age, I liked poetry. I always dreamed that one day I would have the privilege of being able to compose my own verses, and allow others to enjoy my work."
Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Teodulo Utrera Duran's emotional work examines his view of politics, as well as his love for women.
The author's poetry deals with the current political climate on immigration. He also writes of his love for his homeland and its beauty. It is also clear from his writing that women have had a profound influence on his life.
