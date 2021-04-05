Teon Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Proof of Concept Data at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teon Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company developing small molecules that inhibit immunosuppressive and cancer-promoting signaling pathways, today announced the forthcoming oral presentation of preclinical data on selective adenosine A 2B receptor antagonist TT-702, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, held virtually from April 10-15, 2021.

Details relating to the presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: TT-702, a selective and potent A 2B receptor antagonist for the treatment of cancer

Session Type: Mini symposium

Session Title: Therapeutic Mechanisms of Novel Anticancer Agents

Session Date/ Start Time: Saturday, April 10, 2021 4:00 pm – 5:45 pm EDT

Abstract Number: 55

"We are pleased that the first public presentation of our TT-702 will occur at the AACR Annual Meeting," stated Peter Fan, Ph.D., Co-founder, Vice President of Biology at Teon Therapeutics. "TT-702 is a selective and potent small molecule A 2B receptor antagonist that not only improves antitumor immunity, but also inhibits cancer cell proliferation. It can convert cold tumors into immunologically hot tumors and enables the effect of anti-PD-1 in cold tumors."

"We are delighted to share the in vitro and in vivo data that validate TT-702's unique mechanism of action and its therapeutic effect as a single agent and synergistic effect when combined with immune checkpoint inhibitor in preclinical models," said Lina Yao, MD, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Teon. "We are rapidly advancing TT-702 toward the clinic based on the promising data."

The virtual abstract is available in the program section of the virtual AACR annual meeting website: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9325/presentation/1106

About Teon Therapeutics

Teon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of cancer patients by developing a focused portfolio of small molecules that inhibit immunosuppressive and cancer-promoting signaling pathways in the tumor microenvironment. Teon's lead program is an A 2B R-specific antagonist that will enter Phase1b trials in 2021. The experienced leadership team are experts in adenosine and GPCR therapeutics and were primary inventors of Lexiscan®, the only FDA-approved selective adenosine therapeutic, which contributed to the acquisition of CV Therapeutics by Gilead. For more information about Teon Therapeutics, please visit: www.teontherapeutics.com

