Teq Teams up with Rube Goldberg Inc. to Create Invention-Based Learning Content

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Teq (www.teq.com), a leader in the edtech space and pioneer of STEM and project-based learning (PBL) content, has announced a partnership with Rube Goldberg Inc. (www.rubegoldberg.com).

Teq's PBL solution known as iBlocks (www.iBlocks.com) has been immensely popular with schools across the country since launching in late 2018. The partnership with Rube Goldberg Inc. allows a series of iBlocks to be created around the eponymous invention-based machines that Rube Goldberg became famous for at the turn of the 20th century. Teq CEO Damian Scarfo called the collaboration, "a golden opportunity to synergize Teq's PBL content with the light-hearted, problem-solving sensibility of Rube Goldberg and his machines."

Jennifer George, Legacy Director and granddaughter of Rube Goldberg, states that, "Since the STEM acronym appeared, teachers all around the country have used Rube Goldberg to introduce simple machines and mechanical design to their students." The upcoming series of Rube Goldberg Machine iBlocks will scaffold the creation of a Rube Goldberg Machine in the classroom by providing the learning content, materials, training, and even the opportunity for schools to enter their inventions in the official Rube Goldberg Machine Contest.

The educational vision for these iBlocks, states Scarfo, is "to make out-of-the-box thinking accessible and comfortable for students in order to carry that mindset out of the classroom and into other walks of life, whether that's college or career." The Rube Goldberg Machine iBlocks will also provide ground-level curricular support for schools and their staff. "Now, with our Teq partnership," says George, "there will be a roadmap for educators who want to bring my grandfather's work into the classroom."

About Teq – Learning is at the heart of everything we do at Teq. With our unique blend of emerging educational technologies, STEM solutions, and dynamic professional development, we are committed to supporting and enriching the classroom environment. To learn more about Teq, visit www.teq.com.

About Rube Goldberg Inc. — Rube Goldberg (1883-1970) was a cartoonist and inventor best known for the zany contraptions also known as Rube Goldberg Machines. Rube Goldberg's legacy lives on through Rube Goldberg Inc., a not-for-profit company focused on STEM learning, machine thinking, and parity in education. Learn more at www.rubegoldberg.com.

SOURCE Teq Inc.

Related Links

https://www.teq.com

