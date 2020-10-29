Tequila CAZADORES® Launches #HonorThemWell To Demystify Dia de Los Muertos and Show How to Celebrate from Home

"Dia de Los Muertos is one of the most culturally significant holidays for the Mexican community with food and tequila as an integral part of the celebrations," said chef Aarón Sánchez, a long-time Tequila Cazadores brand partner. "Through cuisine and spirits, we are able to create a completely sensorial experience to reminisce and revive the positive impact those who have passed left on our lives. During these challenging times, it is more important than ever to take a moment and appreciate the amazing legacies we all have and lives we lead."

Drawing inspiration from the Tequila Cazadores Pomegranate Paloma cocktail, chef Aarón Sánchez pairs the signature holiday drink with two of his favorite modern Mexican dishes: the savory Achiote-Marinated Stuffed Baby Chicken and the refreshing Scallop Ceviche with Mango-Aji Amarillo Dressing. The award-winning chef also flexed his culinary muscle by reinterpreting the iconic Pan de Muerto (skull bread) dish by incorporating Tequila Cazadores tequila into the sugar glaze that is then infused with orange zest.

"Perhaps the most exciting element of the holiday apart from getting together with family and toasting our loved ones is my yearly tradition of dressing as a Catrina, which is a skeleton female figure who protects and guides the departed as they visit the world of the living," commented fashion influencer, Lily Martinez. "Each Catrina is so special to me as I draw on Mexican mythology, religion, and tradition to bring my Catrina avatar to life. I'm so excited to partner up with Tequila Cazadores and bring their brand ethos of living boldly into a Catrina form."

Beyond interpreting the Tequila Cazadores' Dia de Los Muertos Catrina, Lily will also lend her expertise to offer up style and hosting tips for the holiday.

To further dive into the holiday and explore all the insight from Chef Aarón and Lily on how to #HonorThemWell, be sure to tune into their Instagram handles ( @Chef_AaronSanchez & @LilyLove213 ) for how-tos and a fireside chat taking place this November 1st on @TequilaCazadores .

Tequila Cazadores has also partnered with Cocktail Courier , the online cocktail delivery service so that consumers can easily recreate the Pomegranate Paloma from the comfort of their homes. The kit has servings for four or six individuals and comes with all the ingredients and instructions needed to shake or stir professional quality cocktails in the comfort of one's own home.

Pomegranate Paloma Recipe:

1 ½ oz. Tequila Cazadores® Blanco or Tequila Cazadores® Reposado (pending preference)

½ oz. St Germain®

2 oz. Pomegranate Juice

Top with Grapefruit Soda

Splash of Lime Juice

Pinch of salt

Method: Pour ingredients into a Collins glass filled with ice. Garnish with a lime slice.

