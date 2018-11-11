Tequila Comisario Launches National Marketing Campaign

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequila Comisario® announces its first major national marketing campaign to launch its ultra-premium and award-winning, Tequila Comisario®. Available in three expressions, including mixable Blanco and aged Reposado and Añejo. These small-batch tequilas are double-distilled and cold-filtered, made from the finest hand-selected 100% Blue Weber Agave. This Agave is grown in the rich red clay soil and cool climate of the Jalisco Highlands in Mexico for a minimum of seven years and harvested at the optimum time to produce the ultra-premium tequila. Passionately produced by talented master distillers and agave growers with generations of experience and a reputable tequila lineage in Jalisco, Mexico.

"Our ultra-premium tequilas are intended for the savvy and sophisticated connoisseur in-the-know and looking for a quality tasting experience," said Luis Cota, President and CEO for Elite Beverage International. "With over four decades in the wine and spirits industry, I can truly say, that our portfolio of premium tequilas will surprise even the most refined palate."

Tequila Comisario® launched its campaign as the exclusive sponsor for the recent KISS Kruise VIII event, in partnership with Sixthman and Norwegian Cruise Line. The Starchild, Demon, Spaceman, and Catman were proud to round out their 45th year as a band and join their fans for KISS Kruise VIII, Decades at Sea! The entertainment event literally hosted thousands of KISS Navy fans who sailed for five days with the legendary rock n' roll band, KISS, for their 8th voyage!

"The launch of Tequila Comisario® is being supported by a full marketing and public relations campaign, including alliances with celebrity ambassadors and targeted media influencers," reported Annamarie Seabright, VP of Communications for Public and Media Relations for Elite Beverage International. "In addition to product rollout in key markets, the brand's strategic communications plan includes on-premise tasting events, bartender training, wholesaler education, sponsorships, ATL campaigns, and publicity, as well as aggressive digital and social media marketing efforts."

Tequila Comisario® has been blazing a trail in 2018 with distribution partnerships from coast-to-coast and all over the midwest and southern states of the nation, aligning with a wide network of distributors including Empire Distributing Co. (GA, TN, CO); Tri-Vin Imports (NY, NJ, CT); Imperial Beverage (MI); Youngs Market Co. (AZ); and Latasi Group (CA), as well as many other major wholesalers and retailers in the United States.

"I truly expect 2019 to be a major year for Tequila Comisario® and our other premium wine and spirit products," said Fran Vivenzio, Vice President of Sales for Elite Beverage International. "Speaking from years of industry experience, the strategic alliances and infrastructure for the wholesaler network that we are building will assure our success!"

Tequila Comisario® has the world's most exquisite ultra-premium sipping tequilas that are smooth in texture, rich in taste, and comparable only to the finest cognacs and single malt whiskeys.

Privately owned by Elite Beverage International, Inc., a global spirits and wine distribution company, based in Orange County, California, which proudly presents its flagship product, the ultra-premium, and award-winning, Tequila Comisario®.

Tequila Comisario® is one of the highest-awarded tequilas, winning the USA and international competitions winning multiple Gold and Double-Gold medals, Best of Class, Tequila of the Year, 98-point ratings and ranked #2 Blanco and #3 Añejo in the "World Spirits Competition".

Most recently, Tequila Comisario® has garnered a variety of accolades from the most well-respected authorities in the spirit industry. Recent awards and ratings include winning Two Golden Stars from the International Taste and Quality Institute in Brussels, representing 175 international chefs and sommeliers; the Double Gold Medal from CWSA, China Wine & Spirits Awards; the coveted 2017 Champions of the World Spirits Competition; a "98 points" rating as Best New Tequila; and "#1 Best Blanco Margarita" by Cigar & Spirits Magazine. www.tequilacomisario.com

