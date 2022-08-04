Tequity's Client, Aarin Inc., a Full-Stack Marketing Cloud Systems Integrator, Has Been Acquired by OSF Digital

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequity, a leading M&A Advisory firm specializing in global Enterprise B2B Cloud, SaaS, and IT companies, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to US-based Aarin Inc. in their acquisition by OSF Digital.

Aarin is a full-stack Salesforce Marketing Cloud systems integrator. With expertise in Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Marketing Cloud Intelligence (powered by Datorama), Marketing Cloud Personalization (powered by Interaction Studio), and Salesforce Customer Data Platform (CDP), Aarin serves clients in several industries, focusing on retail, consumer goods, manufacturing, financial services, and healthcare & life sciences.

OSF Digital, an award-winning digital transformation company with more than 1,000 Salesforce certifications, 2200 employees, and 49 offices worldwide, is acquiring Aarin to strengthen its Salesforce Marketing Cloud expertise. This acquisition will significantly expand OSF Digital's Salesforce Marketing Cloud center of excellence and delivery team presence in North America. The terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

The acquisition of Aarin further establishes OSF Digital as a highly regarded global Salesforce multi-cloud solution provider and consulting partner. As a well-established Marketing Cloud solutions firm with additional experience in Salesforce Sales, Service, Experience, Health, and Financial Services Clouds, Aarin is known for delivering solutions that improve customer data, marketing campaigns, and efficiency. Together, OSF and Aarin will serve a growing North American customer base with innovative solutions and excellence.

"Aarin understands the value of going beyond being a vendor, and the team operates as a digital transformation partner for their customers," said Gerard (Gerry) Szatvanyi, CEO of OSF Digital. "Their team's strong consultative Salesforce technology expertise and commitment to excellent service align with OSF's mission and values. We are pleased to have them join our team."

"OSF is a leader in digital transformation. We look forward to joining the OSF team to add immediate value to the North America Marketing Cloud practice" said Rahul Jolly, CEO & Founder of Aarin Inc. "OSF's acquisition of Aarin provides a major opportunity for us to continue our growth trajectory and support our customers with digital transformation. We couldn't be more excited to be part of the growing global OSF team."

On his experience working with Tequity, Rahul said "The Tequity team are Salesforce experts and know our industry, and there was no doubt in our minds about working with them to represent Aarin Inc. We always felt Anish and Diane put our best interests first, and the support that Anish provided to us throughout the process was invaluable. They are a great group of partners to work with and know the acquisition process well. Tequity's market knowledge helped us to avoid the potential pitfalls that other firms wouldn't be aware of and kept the negotiations professional and on track to achieve a great outcome. I am excited to continue our growth at OSF and we would highly recommend Tequity!"

With over 1,000 global clients, OSF Digital has served several businesses, including L'Oréal, Burton Snowboards, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Wharton University of Pennsylvania, Lush Handmade Cosmetics, Domaine Chandon, Urban Barn, etc., and many others. This is the 9th acquisition and 10th investment OSF Digital has made in the past 14 months.

About Aarin Inc.

Aarin Inc. is a leader in Professional Services implementations in Marketing Cloud (all builders and studios), Salesforce Datorama, Interaction Studio, and CDP. As a multi-cloud partner, Aarin implements Health Cloud, Sales Cloud, Financial Service Cloud, and Service Cloud as part of Marketing Cloud implementations aimed at driving ROI for their clients. For more information visit www.aarininc.com

About OSF Digital

OSF Digital is a global commerce and digital transformation leader with expertise in connecting technology and strategy to drive business goals. With expert status in B2C and B2B commerce and several Salesforce awards for multi-cloud innovation, OSF Digital seamlessly guides enterprises through their entire digital transformation journey. With customers in various industries around the globe, OSF Digital provides personal attention and the highest level of connection with a local presence throughout North America, Latin America, APAC, and EMEA. For more information visit osf.digital

About Tequity

Tequity assists Enterprise B2B SaaS, Cloud, and IT companies with business growth and exit strategies. Our mission is simple: achieve the best outcome for our clients. With decades of combined experience as executives, consultants, and owners of software and technology companies, we leverage our deep industry knowledge across tech ecosystems and our relationships with strategic, growth-focused buyers around the globe to drive successful M&A transactions. For more information visit www.tequityadvisors.com.

Media Contact

