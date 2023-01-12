Tequity’s MSP Client, Robust Network Solutions, Acquired by Quatrro Business Support Services

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequity, a leading North American M&A Advisory firm specializing in global Enterprise B2B SaaS, Cloud, and IT company transactions, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Robust Network Solutions, a California-based Managed IT Services provider, in their acquisition by Quatrro Business Support Services with its investment partners VSS and Trivest Partners.

Robust Network Solutions is a premier Managed IT services firm headquartered in San Mateo, CA, that specializes in helping companies to innovate and reduce risk, while leveraging existing technology investments.

On the experience working with Tequity, Robust's CEO Bashar Asmar said "We couldn't have chosen a better team to work with. Tequity really knows the Managed IT space and had all the right contacts. Wilf and Diane helped us throughout, providing invaluable input and guidance through each step in the process."

This acquisition further expands Quatrro's position as a leading provider for outsourced managed accounting & finance and IT services. "The addition of Robust's team complements our fast-growing technology services segment with additional experienced leaders in Bashar and Salem. This is an essential part of our growth strategy to complement our rapid organic growth with additional capabilities through accretive acquisitions. We welcome the entire Robust team into our Quatrro family," said C M Sharma, Chairman and CEO of Quatrro.

Mario R. Masrieh, Principal at Trivest Partners shared, "Robust represents the fifth in a series of valued-added acquisitions the Quatrro team has made since we at Trivest and VSS partnered with the team just a few years ago. We are proud to see the Quatrro team continuing to build a leading position in outsourced managed services through great talent and a customer first approach."

Following the acquisition, Robust will leverage Quatrro's scale, enhanced service offerings, and expertise to serve its customer base nationally. Bashar Asmar stated, "We are thrilled to join the Quatrro family. My partner, Salem, and I were drawn by the shared goal of providing clients with a personal touch that goes beyond most other managed service providers. Our team looks forward to the many successes this partnership will bring."

About Robust Network Solutions

Robust Network Solutions is an IT services and consulting firm covering the greater San Francisco Bay Area and Manhattan in NYC. The company is focused on excellent customer service and provides ongoing proactive and strategic IT management and support. Visit www.robustnetworksolutions.com to learn more.

About Quatrro Business Support Services

QBSS is a tech-enabled, cloud-based business support services outsourcing firm that's changing the way companies think about finance, accounting, HR, and technology services. The company streamlines labor-intensive processes by standardizing, optimizing, and automating the business for improved insights. Visit www.quatrrobss.com to learn more.

About Tequity

Tequity assists Enterprise B2B SaaS, Cloud, and IT companies with business growth and exit strategies. Our mission is simple: achieve the best outcome for our clients. With decades of combined experience as executives, consultants, and owners of software and technology companies, we leverage our deep industry knowledge across tech ecosystems and our relationships with strategic, growth-focused buyers around the globe to drive successful M&A transactions. Learn more at www.tequityadvisors.com .

