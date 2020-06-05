Terahertz Technology Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component ; Type ; and Application

NEW YORK, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The terahertz range falls between the microwave and infrared ranges of the electromagnetic spectrum, which comprises the frequency of one million oscillations per second. Its exceptional properties make the terahertz radiation a crucial technology to be adopted in the future.



This technology is usually used to detect hidden explosives and drugs as well as to recognize substances flowing from the plastic pipe. The terahertz technology is proficient enough to nondestructively measure the layer thickness and monitor the flaws in materials made of ceramics or plastics.



The terahertz technology market is segmented on the basis of component, type, and application. Based on component, the terahertz technology market is segmented into terahertz sources and terahertz detectors.



Based on type, the market is segmented into terahertz imaging systems, terahertz spectroscopy systems, and terahertz communication systems. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into medical and healthcare, defense and security, food and agriculture, industrial, and other.



A few of the key players operating in the global terahertz technology market are Terasense Group Inc., Teraview limited, Advantest Corporation, Toptica Photonics AG, Luna Innovations Inc., HÜBNER GmbH & Co. KG, Menlo Systems GmbH, AcalBFi Limited, Advanced Photonix Inc., and Microtech Instrument Inc.



The overall terahertz technology market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the terahertz technology market with respects to all the segments. Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the terahertz technology industry.



