Teramount Appoints Ilan Haber as Vice President of Product

JERUSALEM, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teramount, the Silicon Photonics optical coupling device vendor, today announced the appointment of Ilan Haber as Vice President of Product. In this role Ilan will be responsible for the direction of the company's product roadmap as well as overseeing product management. He will also work closely with Teramount's engineering team to address customer inputs and help them solve business problems.

Ilan brings more than 20 years of expertise in managing product strategy and marketing in high-technology organizations. Most recently, Haber held the role of senior director of R&D and Marketing for MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI). Prior to his role at MKS Instruments, Haber was the director of R&D and marketing at Ophir Optronics. He holds an MSc in Applied Physics from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem and an MBA from Bar-Ilan University. Haber was also the founder and CEO of several startup companies in the optical industry.

"Ilan is an experienced leader and has the right qualifications to deliver high quality products to customers, while creating an atmosphere of development excellence across the board in the company," says Teramount CEO Hesham Taha. "I am sure he will bring a unique added value to the team."

"Teramount's innovative Photonic Plug technology will bring to the fiber optic connectivity space similar value to what SMT (Surface Mount Technology) brought to the electronics industry. I look forward to the opportunity to further develop this vision for Teramount's new offerings", says Haber.

The company completed recently an $8 million funding round, by Grove Ventures with participation from Amelia Investments, as well as former executive VP of Intel and company Chairman, David (Dadi) Perlmutter and other private investors. The recent fund will advance development and commercialisation of Termamount's Photonic Plug technology in the field of co-packaged optics for networking and advanced computing applications.

Teramount is based in Jerusalem, Israel. The company's Photonic Plug is the enabling technology to make optical connectivity in the semiconductor industry scalable. The company is engaged with leading datacom and telecom customers and has established partnerships with significant semiconductor eco-system players.

