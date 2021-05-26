TeraSky Named VMware 2021 Global Partner of the Year

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraSky today announced that it has been named the 2021 VMware Global Partner of the Year. This significant distinction is reserved for a single partner across the globe as part of VMware's annual Partner Achievement Awards program. TeraSky was recognized by VMware for consistently delivering business impact, value and innovation to its customer base, as well as its commitment to a deep alignment with VMware.

"I am delighted to celebrate this honor with TeraSky, our 2021 VMware Partner of the Year. Our partner awards program was extremely competitive this year, with a 40 percent increase in applications submitted globally, and this achievement feels especially meaningful," said Sandy Hogan, senior vice president, Worldwide Commercial and Partner Organization, VMware. "Even more impressive is the fact that TeraSky was the only applicant to qualify as a top finalist in all five award categories. TeraSky's commitment to driving innovation and results for its customers – even in the face of unprecedented change and challenges – has been inspiring."

"We are thrilled to be awarded this distinction - an honor that is a testament to the dedication of our team. Delivering world-leading future-ready solutions requires exceptional talent coupled with outstanding operational expertise. With this award, VMware has recognized the core competencies we serve every project, every customer, every time," said CEO, Ofir Abekasis, TeraSky

The 2021 VMware Partner Achievement Awards recognize regional and Global Alliance winners in the Partner Digital Transformation, Partner Innovation, Partner Lifecycle Services, Partner Value and Partner Social Impact categories. In addition, VMware also named sole winners in the Partner Industry, Partner Collaboration, and overall VMware Partner of the Year categories. The program was conducted in partnership with technology research firm IDC, which helped review and evaluate award submissions against the criteria for each category.

TeraSky is a technology integrator that combines a deep understanding of traditional IT with intimate knowledge of the latest cloud technologies. We craft masterful solutions for companies anywhere on the digitalization spectrum, from conventional businesses undergoing digital transformations to born-to-the-cloud startups facing the challenges of expansion and scale. Partnering with the world's leading technology providers, our elite team of forward-thinkers and competent doers designs and builds application and data infrastructures in clouds and data centers. We help our customers beat the complexity of modern IT, meet their business goals and transform with confidence.

