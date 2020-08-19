Terbine Introduces Industry-First Universal API for IoT Data

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Terbine announced today the open availability of a universal API suite designed specifically for the Internet of Things (IoT). Intended to manage the data generated and utilized by machines, analytics packages and AI-based systems, the Terbine API can interface both open source and proprietary software into the world of IoT. The API removes numerous obstacles and friction points by enabling a rich metadata layer that fully describes data sources and elements needed to enable data sharing, monetization and broader usage within and across sectors.

Terbine Universal API Offers A Single Link To IoT Data Sources From Around The World

Removing The "Silos" That Have Made Exchanging of IoT Data Difficult

"The IoT has been growing steadily in both the public and commercial realms, with the data primarily being sequestered in silos," said David Knight, Terbine Founder and CEO. "Making it accessible to third party applications has represented a range of challenges, which we intend to minimize via the introduction of a universal access method." Typically, accessing IoT data from government sources, corporations and academia has required specific investigation, learning curves and customized programming. The Terbine API provides a single suite that connects commonly used programmatic interfaces, leading analytics software packages and device control formats, all via the one standard.

Wide Range of Supported Languages & Systems

Terbine provides direct access, for searching, submitting and retrieving IoT data, to widely utilized services including Amazon S3, Apache Pulsar, HLA, HTTP, JMS, Kafka, Microsoft PowerBI, MQTT, Python, RabbitMQ, SFTP, Tableau, ThingsBoard, WSO2 and XMPP. The API conforms to the IoT Metadata Specification which enables rich search, discovery, access control and monetization of data feeds. On Terbine's cloud-based platform, the API lets programmers write one interface to access over 30,000 data feeds sourced from hundreds of public agencies around the world, whilst normalizing the differences between continuously fed and archival data.

Useful for Applications Across Numerous Sectors

The Terbine API is being applied within the insurance industry, academic research and government agencies. Many others in autonomous vehicle development, supply chain & logistics, financial services and more, will be able to remove obstacles and significantly speed up development of systems reliant upon the exchange of IoT data. Security features and data access policies can be controlled via the Terbine API suite, along with the ability to monetize data feeds. Complete specifications and a current listing of available software connectors can be found at https://terbine.com/specifications/

Contact

David Knight

702-480-6972

[email protected]

SOURCE TERBINE

Related Links

http://www.terbine.com

