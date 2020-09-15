Terbine Launches Application Showcase Using Global IoT Data Feeds

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Terbine, the largest system of IoT data sourced from public infrastructure and the physical world, today announced the opening of its online Application Showcase. The Showcase provides examples of how sensor data aka Internet of Things (IoT) data can be utilized across a wide variety of applications intended to inspire business, academic and governmental uses.

Terbine Launches Application Showcase for IoT Data Uses

"We often get asked how exactly sensor-generated data can be made useful in commercial and governmental applications," said David Knight, Terbine Founder & CEO. "By showcasing an array of visualizations, interactive demonstrations, analytics and other projects, we hope to inspire uses in financial services, insurance, smart cities, utilities, transportation, public safety and other key sectors."

Crowdsourced & Open Source

Projects found within the Showcase have been produced by individuals, ranging from corporate analysts and data scientists to graduate students and even hobbyists. All are built using IoT data feeds sourced from Terbine. The code implementing each is open source for anyone to repurpose. Projects can be viewed and tried interactively at www.terbine.com/application-showcase

An Always-Expanding Range of Inspiring Ideas

Terbine will continually add projects to the Showcase, and invites educators, students and "citizen scientists" to access data feeds and produce their own applications. Upon submitting projects for review, Terbine can include them in the Showcase with links to open source code created for each project. Bonafide academic and not-for-profit institutions are entitled to receive no-charge accounts on the system, which can be browsed at www.terbine.io

About Terbine

Terbine is the first global-scale system for the seamless exchanging of IoT data, which characterizes, categorizes, licenses, regulates, tracks, monetizes and securitizes the flow of machine-generated data emanating from public agencies, academic institutions and commercial entities. Designed to leverage continuing advances in artificial intelligence, 5G and edge computing, Terbine will scale with the growth in IoT data generation and solidify its usage within and between industries, to the benefit of global commerce and society at large. Visit www.terbine.com to learn more.

Contact

David Knight

702-480-6972

[email protected]

SOURCE Terbine

Related Links

https://terbine.com/

