TERC Hosts 6th Annual STEM for All Video Showcase, Funded by NSF, to Broaden Participation and Access to STEM Education on May 5-12

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers, practitioners, policymakers, and informal educators interested in enhancing STEM education are invited to take part in a free, interactive, week-long video showcase event, featuring over 170 federally funded projects. The online event, https://stemforall2020.videohall.com, provides an opportunity to learn about innovative initiatives to improve STEM education by viewing three-minute video presentations, engaging in online discussions with the presenters and voting for the Public Choice award. All are welcome to view, discuss, and vote for favorites from May 5-12.

Browse 171 videos of the latest federally funded projects to transform STEM!

"The online STEM for All Video Showcase will fill a void, with so many STEM educational conferences having been canceled due to COVID-19. Despite challenges faced by school and institutional closures, 695 presenters and co-presenters have come together to present short video narratives of their cutting-edge work to improve STEM education. This interactive experience enables multiple audiences from across the globe to discuss each presentation and provide feedback, comments and queries," said Joni Falk, Principal Investigator of the Video Showcase and Co-Director of the Center for School Reform at TERC.

Visitors to the site can filter the presentations by grade level, organization, state, keywords, or audience type to find those of greatest interest. In addition to discussing the videos, all visitors can vote for their favorite presentations. At the end of the event, presentations that received the most votes will be identified as "Public Choice" winners.

In addition to video presentations that address K-12 students in and out of the classroom, the 2020 Showcase has a significant number of videos that address broadening participation in STEM higher education, as well as videos that address teacher professional development. While most of the projects presented are funded by the National Science Foundation, there are also presentations from projects funded by six other federal agencies, including ED, NASA, NIH, EPA, NOAA, and NEH.

Last year's STEM for All Video Showcase is still being accessed, and to date has had over 76,000 unique visitors from 181 countries.

The STEM for All Video Showcase is hosted by TERC, in partnership with: STEMTLnet, CADRE, CAISE, CIRCL, STELAR, CS for All Teachers, NARST, NCTM, NSTA, NSF INCLUDES, and QEM. The Showcase is funded by a grant from the National Science Foundation (#1922641).

To learn more about the Showcase and to watch the project videos, visit http://stemforall2020.videohall.com.

