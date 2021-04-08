Tercera Adds Two New Partners to Accelerate Growth for Third Wave Cloud Consultancies

BOSTON, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tercera , a growth-focused investment and advisory firm specializing in technology professional services, today announced that Bill Petty and Michelle Swan have joined the firm as partners. Together, they bring decades of IT services experience to help Tercera drive forward the Third Wave of cloud computing. Bill and Michelle join Tercera CEO and founder Chris Barbin, partner Dan Lascell and partner Lisa Burton to support the firm's investments in third wave cloud consultancies.

"Our goal at Tercera is to identify and empower the integrators, consultancies, and managed service providers who will lead the next wave of innovation," said Chris Barbin, founder and CEO of Tercera. "Bill and Michelle have built, ran, advised and supported dozens of services companies over the last 20 years, and they bring pattern recognition for the opportunities and challenges our founders will experience as they scale their own business. They embody our mission and values, and will be invaluable partners to the entrepreneurs we back."

About Bill

Bill brings more than 15 years of M&A experience to Tercera and will focus on the sourcing, execution and monitoring of Tercera's investments. He joins Tercera from Guggenheim Partners where he was a Managing Director in the Technology Investment Banking Group. Prior to Guggenheim, Bill held investment banking roles with William Blair and City Capital Advisors and worked in KPMG's Transaction Services Group. He has advised dozens of technology companies across the IT Services and Software markets on topics ranging from M&A, growth equity investments and IPOs. For more on Bill, visit https://tercera.io/about/team/bill-petty/.

"Tercera is creating a new kind of investment firm, focused on the people that enable the third wave of cloud computing," said Bill. "We are excited to partner with the founders and teams driving the next-gen IT services firms, and are confident that our counsel, connections and capital can help them become category defining leaders."

About Michelle

Michelle brings to Tercera more than 20 years of branding, marketing and customer experience expertise. She will be responsible for guiding Tercera's marketing, content and diversity & inclusion initiatives, the Tercera advisor and portfolio community experience, and helping founders amplify their own brand presence. Prior to joining Tercera, she founded and led Swancomm, a marketing communications consultancy supporting early stage product and services companies. Michelle was one of the earliest employees at Appirio, where she led corporate marketing, customer experience and initiated the company's Customer Advisory Board. For more on Michelle, visit https://tercera.io/about/team/michelle-swan .

"People-based businesses are the heart and soul of the economy, and the secret to success for some of the most well known technology companies out there. Yet they rarely get the attention and support they deserve. We aim to change that," said Michelle.

About Tercera

Tercera is an investment and advisory firm founded to accelerate the growth of people-centric businesses. Specializing in the $460 billion cloud professional services market, the Tercera team is composed of invested operators who know first-hand what it takes to build and scale a successful cloud services business. Tercera (Spanish for 'third') is on a mission to identify the people and partners who will lead the next wave of cloud computing - the Third Wave - and provide them with the capital, counsel and connections they need to scale faster and take an outsized share of the market. For more information, visit: https://www.tercera.io/ .

