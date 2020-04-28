Terence Mekoski Announces Candidacy for Macomb County Sheriff

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Macomb County's Terence Mekoski recently announced his candidacy for Macomb County Sheriff. Mekoski will run in the August 4 Republican Primary to seek the party's nomination for Macomb County Sheriff for this November's Election.

Terence Mekoski, Macomb County Sheriff Candidate

"These are tough times in our community, but things will get better. I am running for Macomb County Sheriff because I have the experience to make our Sheriff's Office the best version of itself. I have lived in Macomb County for over 22 years, and I care deeply about the place we all call home. I'm running because we need a new approach to the Sheriff's Office. We need an experienced fighter with fresh ideas that will provide the solutions required for the safety of our citizens and communities," said Mekoski.

Terence is a husband, father to four, and grandfather to six, with over 34 years of law enforcement experience. He began his career at age 19 as an officer with the Detroit Police Department. Five years later, he joined the Oakland County Sheriff's Office where he served for the next 26 years rising through the ranks of Deputy, Sergeant, and Lieutenant to Deputy Commander.

He led a number of operations within the Sheriff's Office, including serving as the Agent in Charge of an FBI Multi-Agency Task Force and a DEA Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force, working to combat drug trafficking in the region. Additionally, he served as an Administrative Lieutenant in the Oakland County Jail and this experience will be critical in cleaning up the Macomb County Jail.

In 2016, he moved to a regulatory agent for the Michigan Gaming Control Board, followed by his current position at the DEA as the Senior Financial Investigator for the Opioid Strike Force to continue the fight against our nation's drug crisis.

Terence has a strong desire to help those affected by opioid addiction. If chosen by the voters to lead the Sheriff's Office, Terence will work with federal, state, and local government agencies, the faith community, and nonprofits that deal with addiction to help lower recidivism rates among both released and incarcerated inmates.

"I have spent a large portion of my career working in drug enforcement agencies because I have a passion for keeping drugs off our streets and out of the hands of our sons and daughters. We can and must do more than what we've been doing. This will be one of my top priorities as your Macomb County Sheriff," stated Mekoski.

Terence will continue his life of community service and provide solutions for the toughest challenges facing Macomb County. He added, "The Sheriff's Office should focus on providing protection to Macomb County citizens, safe detention for our inmates, and community support to turn the lives around of those that are addicted. I look forward to meeting the citizens of Macomb County over the coming months and seeking their support."

As Macomb County continues to respond to COVID-19, Terence has hosted weekly "Take Ten with Terence Mekoski" Facebook Live segments that give him the opportunity to check in on the community, hear issues affecting citizens, and take questions. To join in on this week's "Take Ten" or learn more about Terence's candidacy, visit his Facebook page and his website at mekoski.com for more information.

