Teresa Isele to be the new CEO of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB appoints Teresa Isele as new CEO. Co-founder and current CEO Göran Nordström retires at the age of 69.

Most recently Teresa comes from the role as CEO at Swedsec, which provides a licensing system for employees within the Swedish financial services industry. Teresa has previously held roles as acting CEO, general counsel and head of compliance at AP1 (Första AP-fonden) and as a lawyer at EQT and at the law firm Vinge. Teresa will assume the role as CEO at Rhenman & Partners in March 2023. She will focus on the company's growth and development both in Sweden and internationally. She will work closely with the board and the employees in Rhenman & Partners' Stockholm office.

"We are very happy to welcome Teresa to Rhenman & Partners in the role of CEO. Her impressive background and expertise in the areas of both law and finance means she is well suited to lead the development work for Rhenman & Partners Asset Management going forward. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank outgoing CEO Göran Nordström for his invaluable contribution during Rhenman & Partners' first 14 years;" says Hans Wigzell, chairman of the board of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management.

"I am proud to be joining the team at Rhenman & Partners. Since the start of their journey in 2008, they have managed to create impressive results within the healthcare sector through their unique way of working, which has been recognized by numerous awards within the fund industry. Rhenman & Partners is well equipped for the future despite a challenging macro environment. I look forward to continuing the development of the business together with the highly competent employees," says Teresa Isele, incoming CEO of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB.

Teresa Isele

Teresa is currently the CEO at Swedsec and she has previously held roles as acting CEO, general counsel and head of compliance at AP1 (Första AP-fonden), and as a lawyer at EQT and at the law firm Vinge. Teresa has law degrees from Humboldt Universität zu Berlin and Stockholm University, a master's degree in international Commercial Arbitration from Stockholm University, as well as a Diploma in English Legal Studies from Kings College, London.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB ("Rhepa") was founded in 2008 and is a Stockholm-based asset manager with its focus on the healthcare sector. Rhepa is responsible for the portfolio of a sector fund registered in Luxembourg: Rhenman Healthcare Equity L/S. The fund is managed by FundRock Management Company S.A. which has commissioned Rhepa to manage the fund's portfolio. The fund's asset under management amounts to approximately EUR 900m. Rhepa's experienced investment team is supported by a scientific advisory board consisting of medical experts with an extensive global network of researchers and specialists.

For further information, please contact:

Karin Hjertén

Communications Manager

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Telefon: +46 (0)706 521 908

E-post: [email protected]

