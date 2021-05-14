Teresa Tizón Einstein's new book Poemas de vida y un cuento atormentado, a stirring tome of heartwarming poetry that heals the soul

Einstein said this about her book: "How is it possible to write poetry with your own style without literary training and not die trying?

Self-taught by nature and dedicated to reading since the age of thirteen."

Teresa Tizón Einstein has decided to share inspirations for feelings for the first time in her way of telling us simple things about life and love, in deep and intimate prose.

She invites you to discover her stimulating poetry, necessary for a constant renewal of the soul.

Published by Page Publishing, Teresa Tizón Einstein's new book Poemas de vida y un cuento atormentado will bring warmth and grace upon the readers as they partake in each poem's evoking sentimentality and wisdom.

Consumers who wish to delve into a journey of flourishing poetry about life's mysteries and the importance of soulful countenance can purchase Poemas de vida y un cuento atormentado online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

