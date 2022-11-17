Teressa Foglia Announces Holiday Pop-Up in Dallas' Highland Park Village

Modern milliner to open six-week pop-up with on-site custom hat making in Dallas' premier open-air luxury lifestyle destination, Highland Park Village

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity hat maker Teressa Foglia is excited to announce the brand's first brick and mortar pop-up storefront in Dallas, just in time for the holiday season, as well as the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.

During the special six week only pop-up, attendees can expect on-site custom hat making by Teressa and her team, making it the perfect forever gift for that special fashion-forward someone on your Christmas list this year.

Teressa Foglia Teressa Foglia Dallas Holiday Pop-Up

"We are looking forward to being back in Dallas since our last visit in the Spring of 2021," said Teressa Foglia. "Highland Park Village is the perfect partner for our holiday pop-up. With Rodeo season here in Fort Worth in less than two months, it's a great time to get Rodeo ready too."

A sneak peek of what's in store for the pop-up will take place on Monday, November 21 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with complimentary bites, cocktails by Casa del Sol Tequila and a coffee bar provided by The Rose. The first 10 clients will enjoy $100 towards hat customizations with the designers and all shoppers will be treated to a gift with purchase.

The store, located at 43 Highland Park Village will be open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. from November 22, 2022, to January 5, 2023, with extended hours beginning December 10, 2022.

Photography (Photo Credit: Teressa Foglia):

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ok9hg583jr6gbav/AADLYl2b1CXTPr-syZf7p6fca?dl=0

About Teressa Foglia :

Teressa Foglia is a modern milliner with retail locations in New York, Malibu, Laguna Beach, Nashville, and Houston specializing in bespoke, one-of-a-kind designs using the highest quality sustainably sourced materials. For more information, please go to http://www.teressafoglia.com/ .

About Highland Park Village :

Highland Park Village is Dallas' premier open-air luxury shopping and dining destination. Built in 1931 and widely regarded as the country's first true shopping center, the Village is internationally recognized for its architectural significance and mix of the world's best-known luxury retailers including Akris, Alexander McQueen, Carolina Herrera, Cartier, CHANEL, Christian Louboutin, Dior, Fendi, Goyard, Harry Winston, Hermès, Jimmy Choo, Ralph Lauren, Rolex, Tom Ford, Valentino, Van Cleef & Arpels, and more. Highland Park Village offers a range of concierge services for our guests to enjoy including complimentary personal shopping, TaxFree refund services, transportation to and from the property, valet parking, and Wi-Fi. For more information about Highland Park Village, visit www.hpvillage.com .

Media Contact:

Tiffany Halik

Carpe Diem PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Teressa Foglia