Terex Corporation Releases Environmental, Social And Governance Report Highlighting Progress On ESG Priorities

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) today announced the publication of its 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The report details Terex's commitment to all our stakeholders and how ESG is integral to the Company's strategic priorities.

"For many years, Terex has been on a journey to create more sustainable outcomes for our team members, customers, investors and our communities. Our 2021 ESG Report reflects the hard work of Terex team members around the world," said Terex Chairman and CEO John L. Garrison, Jr.