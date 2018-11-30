Teri Coaxum Of Coaxum Connects & Watchful Eye Presents 'SheWorks' Women's Empowerment, Health, & Pampering Summit On National AIDS Day

SheWorks' stellar line-up of panelist & special guest w/ Ms. Lisa Gibson, Ms. Yolanda Murray Caldwell, Dr. Sophia Lubin, Ms. Judith Rapley Waterman, Rev Tisha Dixon-Williams, Dr. Cynthia Cordero, & special invited guest including the Assemblywoman Latrice Monique Walker and Councilwoman Alicka Ampry-Samuel!! Phenomenal sponsors include Interfaith Medical Center, Brooklyn One, Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, Renaissance Management Services & Studio of Design, Black Vets for Social Justice, Priceless Heartbeats, Candid with Terri P, iSoulRadio.com , Lillian's Professional Services, Regal Consulting, Titus Enterprise, Bluebox Entertainment, and Rockstar Entertainment. The Official Hip Hop Hall of Fame Museum is proud to support this event and women's empowerment as part of our broader community education and engagement mission in America and around world', stated JT Thompson, HHHOF Founder/CEO. Bluebox Entertainment is providing promotional production services to this epic event.

SheWorks Women's Conference is Empowering, Encouraging & Elevating Woman... Personally, Professionally & Passionately" according to event founder Ms. Teri Coaxum, CEO of Coaxum Connect. Her unique background includes connecting people to resources as both Region II Advocate for U.S. Small Business Administration under President Barack Obama's, and Deputy State Director for U.S. Senator Charles Schumer. With years of top profile experience, her firm's robust network, knowledge, quality systems based on customer needs, and vetted background on all levels of government and the private sector, our firm ensures that clients receive the most effective and efficient products and services to achieve success.

Coaxum Connects and Watchful Eye are Committed to health especially as we commemorate World AIDS Day 2018! Coaxum Connects is committed to health. Connecting people to resources because relationships matter. We don't want women to suffer in silence with trials, tribulations, unhealthy relationships, mental illness and/or domestic violence. SheWorks wants to empower, encourage & elevate women in three ways: Personally, Professionally & Passionately! So they can be strong & live long!!

All young ladies, mothers, and professional women are invited to attend and can sign up today at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/she-works-connecting-to-achieve-excellence-a-womens-health-conference-tickets-52918228847?ref=eios&aff=eios

