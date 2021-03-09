Terlato Wine Group and Champagne Lanson Announce Long Term Sales and Marketing Agreement

LAKE BLUFF, Ill., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Established in 1936, fourth generation family-owned and operated Terlato Wines today announced an exclusive sales and marketing agreement with Champagne Lanson, one of Champagne's oldest Houses. The agreement becomes effective April 1, 2021.

Building on a over two and a half centuries of experience, Champagne Lanson is committed to creating high-quality wines and has remained faithful to the values that have guided them since their founding in 1760. The unique and authentic style of Champagne Lanson relies on expert grape selection; a traditional vinification method with predominantly non-malolactic fermentation; a collection of reserve wines (dating back to 1998); and extended maturation in their cellars. Lanson is proud to be the first Champagne house to have created a collective to actively support their partner growers with the transition to sustainable viticulture. Lanson's renowned Green Label is farmed exclusively according to the principles of organic and biodynamic agriculture. Today, Hervé Dantan, winemaker, crafts elegant wines characterized by freshness and vitality.

François Van Aal, President of Champagne Lanson noted, "Champagne Lanson and Terlato Wines are two family-owned companies sharing common values about wine quality and constant search for excellence. We are extremely pleased to sign this partnership with Terlato Wines. This long-term partnership reflects Champagne Lanson's ambitions in the biggest Champagne market worldwide and represents a milestone in the new brand vision."

Owned and operated by the Terlato family, Terlato Wine Group is comprised of several businesses specializing in the marketing and production of exceptional wines, artisanal spirits, non-alcoholic beverages and water. Terlato Wines International is a preeminent fine wine importer and vintner that represents a diverse selection of global beverage brands and is a leading fine wine marketer in the U.S.

Commenting on the new partnership, CEO Bill Terlato said, "My father and grandfather instilled in us that we should focus on quality. We are particular about the brands and families we choose to align ourselves with. The philosophy of Champagne Lanson is rooted in putting quality at the forefront. Both of our companies share similar values and beliefs and we are looking forward to a long and successful partnership together."

More information on Champagne Lanson is available at https://www.lanson.com/index-en.php, more on Terlato Wines International is available at https://www.terlatowines.com.

