Terma Software Announces Workload Rationalization Initiative

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Terma Software's commitment to providing mission-critical workload technology support to its clients is proving more necessary than ever. A soon-to-be-released study conducted by Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) evaluating the workload automation (WLA) landscape found that 60 percent of organizations surveyed use more than one WLA product. Of those, 88 percent are planning to rationalize their workload environments to a single product. Terma is meeting this requirement with an initiative supporting workload rationalization and is offering advanced technology to facilitate this process, bringing years of industry-leading workload knowledge to major clients, including large financial institutions.

"Many large enterprises have accumulated several workload automation tools over time as a result of acquisitions or different divisions making their own product selections without an overall effort to standardize," said Dan Twing, President and COO of Enterprise Management Associates. "The result is over half of organizations have more than one WLA product. This creates challenges when end-to-end processes span different schedulers. Many organizations with cross-platform dependencies are highly motivated to rationalize to a single product."

This trend may seem like a sudden shift, but the data makes it clear that it was inevitable. The study found that those on multiple WLA platforms struggle with consolidating common analytics as well as bridging knowledge gaps in order to support DevOps in their workload environments. For those still dependent on unwieldy legacy systems, rationalization efforts provide increased efficiencies via migration to a single optimized system. Rationalization efforts at this scale effectively mean that migration efforts are necessarily being dually increased, and companies engaged in these transitions are reaching out to Terma for support.

"Terma is actively engaged in this broad market-wide initiative, and we are proud to be meeting these needs with industry-leading tools that make rationalization and migration processes easier with far less risk to their production processes," says Terma CEO Shane Hade. "Our suite of solutions and capabilities are specially equipped to facilitate rationalization for enterprises of any size, by offering an immediate understanding of their entire workload environment through a single-pane-of-glass. We're working with companies that have large and complex workload environments to find an efficient and successful path for migrating to a single scheduler."

About Terma Software

Terma Software has developed the industry's most comprehensive AIOps platform for workload intelligence, including the ability to leverage workload data to provide measurable predictive analytics. Terma's products TermaVISION , TermaUNIFY , and TermaINSIGHT enable optimization of workload processing to help realize more value from Workload Automation tools by providing SLA management, forecasting, predictive analytics, prescriptive actions and reporting through analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning (ML). The products ensure that companies can lower their costs and improve the reliability and performance of mission-critical workload processes.

Terma supports any job scheduler, including IBM Workload Scheduler (IWS), CA AutoSys, CA7, and Tidal Workload Automation. Terma is the only supplier of management solutions in cross-vendor and cross-platform scheduling environments providing a single perspective (aka single-pane-of-glass) into the environment. The products are available on-premise or as Software as a Service (SaaS). To learn more, visit www.termasoftware.com.

