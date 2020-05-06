Terminal Named a Best Place to Work by Inc. Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Terminal , a company that builds world-class remote engineering teams for high-growth tech companies, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2020. The list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement and stellar benefits.

"At Terminal, we work hard to connect innovative companies with incredible talent across the world," said Jennifer Farris, Chief People Officer at Terminal. "Our workforce is at the very heart of this mission – their passion, empathy and motivation drive the success of Terminal and our customers. And now more than ever, we want to support them with an environment that provides growth and opportunity. Winning this award, based on the team's feedback, is incredible validation that our company is making a difference. It shines a light on the amazing culture we've built and the impact we're making every day."

Collecting data from more than 3,000 submissions, Inc. singled out 395 finalists for this year's list. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed, and audited the data. Then we ranked all the employers using a composite score of survey results. This year, 73.5 percent of surveyed employees were engaged by their work.

The strongest engagement scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work. These companies are leading the way in employee recognition, performance management, and diversity. It is a different playbook from a decade ago, when too many firms used the same template: free food, open work environments, and artifacts of "fun."

In the current landscape of employees adapting to the new norm of working from home, Terminal has deepened its focus on helping employees create customized workspaces while navigating the mental health challenges of isolation to make remote work more effective. The company has rolled out new programs to help its employees and members navigate this stressful time:

A COVID-19 Relief Program provides remote educational programs and stipends to put toward building out a home office

Mental health support with premium access to the Headspace Meditation app

Ongoing learning & development fund, with credits to ensure employees can take online classes or attend virtual conferences from home

Programs for parents to school and entertain their children

Weekly happy hours and lunches to deepen community

"Building a great corporate culture comes only from strong leadership," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from, especially now, when company culture is more important to the workforce than ever."

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

About Terminal

Terminal is the world's first tech-enabled remote teams engine for fast growing companies. The company provides services and infrastructure in a complete solution that allows businesses to build world-class remote engineering teams faster than any other solution on the market. We hire, develop and retain talent by creating communities that take the guesswork out of remote and help startups thrive. Fast-growing tech companies such as Bluescape, Chime, Hims and Hers, NextDoor and more look to Terminal to build remote engineering teams based out of Terminal hubs across Canada and Mexico. Learn more about remote scaling at Terminal.io .

