Terminator Stars Spanning the Iconic Sci-Fi Series Reunite at Silicon Valley Comic Con for Spotlight Reunion Panel and More

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Valley Comic Con, Steve Wozniak's pop culture, tech and science expo taking place August 16-18, 2019 at the San Jose Convention Center today announced four additional cast members from the Terminator franchise will join as featured guests at the popular event including Michael Biehn (Terminator), Jenette Goldstein and Danny Cooksey (Terminator 2) and Kristanna Loken (Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines).

Terminator Reunion at Silicon Valley Comic Con 2019 at the San Jose Convention Center

The original cyborg assassin and 'Terminator,' Arnold Schwarzenegger, will be on hand Sunday, August 18 for photo/autograph opportunities alongside former castmates Robert Patrick and Edward Furlong, who revealed recently he'll be joining the cast of the highly-anticipated film Terminator: Dark Fate.

Additionally, the following Terminator alumni will assemble on-stage for an epic discussion in a special Terminator Franchise Reunion Panel on Sunday, August 18 at 3:30pm at the San Jose Convention Center. Talent from across the series including from the original Terminator, Michael Biehn, from Terminator 2, Edward Furlong, Robert Patrick, Jenette Goldstein, and Danny Cooksey, and from Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Kristanna Loken will talk about their experiences and recollections of one of the classic science fiction series of all time with moderator Clare Kramer (NPR and Google News Correspondent, and actor).

"First, Arnold said he'd be back…and he kept that promise. Now to have alumni spanning the Terminator franchise join the line-up at SVCC, is incredible news for sci-fi fans and personally exciting for me as it's one of my favorite series," said Trip Hunter, Chairman of SVCC. "Hearing the former castmates talk about machines and the past and future of the human race goes perfectly with SVCC, a show that blends entertainment and technology."

Photograph/autograph opportunities are available now for purchase at http://bit.ly/SVCCTicketing and include the following Terminator alumni:

Arnold Schwarzenegger* (Sunday)

Robert Patrick (Saturday/Sunday)

Edward Furlong (Saturday/Sunday)

Michael Biehn (Friday/Saturday/Sunday)

Kristanna Loken (Saturday/Sunday)

Jenette Goldstein (Saturday/Sunday)

Danny Cooksey (Saturday/Sunday)

The star-studded line-up at SVCC and previously announced featured guests include Jason Momoa (Aquaman, Game of Thrones), Morena Baccarin (Deadpool, Gotham, Firefly), Ben McKenzie (Gotham, Batman: Year One, The OC), Chris Hadfield (astronaut and first Canadian commander of the International Space Station), Adam Savage (MythBusters, Savage Builds, Tested.com), Andy Weir (author, "The Martian"), Will Wright (legendary game designer and creator of The Sims, SimCity and Spore). Julie Benz (Dexter, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel), Lou Ferrigno (The Incredible Hulk, Hercules), and the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers among others.

SVCC will feature programming from celebrity spotlights, keynotes and fireside chats with famed astronauts and tech luminaries, panels covering immortality, comic book writing, cosplay, AI, VR, 3D printing, space exploration and colonization and so much more. Powered by VUDU, a Walmart company, SVCC special exhibits and activities include photograph and autograph opportunities with select guests, the Kids Zone hosted by AstroReality, the SVCC Science Fair, The Geek Fashion Show, Cosplay Contest, 500+ vendors, an outdoor beer garden with music and show floor activations. Additional attractions include those from PlayStation, AstroReality, Geico, Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda, among others.

To be the first to hear more details as they are released, follow SVCC on Twitter (@SVComicCon), Instagram (@SVComicCon) or Facebook (@SVComicCon). To learn more, visit www.svcomiccon.com.

ABOUT SILICON VALLEY COMIC CON

With Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak at the helm, Silicon Valley Comic Con (SVCC) celebrates the Age of the Geek by bringing together America's two greatest superheroes: pop culture and technology. Featuring top celebrities, comics, independent artists, cosplayers, video game creators, technologists and more, SVCC is where the entertainment and electronic worlds intersect. SVCC is produced by Dolaher Events ( https://www.dolaherevents.com )

MEDIA REGISTRATION

http://bit.ly/SVCCMediaReg

SOURCE Silicon Valley Comic Con

Related Links

https://www.svcomiccon.com

