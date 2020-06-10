Terraboost Media Donates 100+ Hand Sanitizing Billboards at Chain Supermarkets and Drug Stores Across U.S. to Support Feeding America's Mission

In line with its purpose-driven mission, Terraboost Media announced today that it will donate more than 100 of its hand sanitizing billboards at the front doors of prominent supermarket and drugstore chains across the U.S. This three-month campaign -- valued at more than $120,000 -- will generate an estimated 36 million engagements and heightened awareness for Feeding America , the nation's largest hunger-relief organization with a network of 200 food banks across the U.S.

The hand-sanitizing billboards will be placed at a wide variety of retailers with messages encouraging consumers to donate food that they can buy in the stores for needy families during the COVID-19 crisis. Additionally, Feeding America will be able to raise cash donations via QR code.

"We have provided hand-sanitizing billboards to supermarkets and drug stores across the country for more than 13 years. Now, more than ever, we wanted to help those in need who have been affected by COVID-19," said Brian Morrison, CEO of Terraboost Media. "Feeding America was our first choice to donate to in effort to increase exposure for their efforts of providing meals to those in need during these uncertain times."

"We are grateful for partners like Terraboost Media, who has generously donated billboards to help promote donations towards Feeding America's COVID-19 response efforts at supermarkets, grocery stores, and drug stores," said Christine Greeley, VP, Brand & Content Marketing, Feeding America. "This opportunity opens up a new vehicle for us to get our message out at a critical time when more and more of our neighbors are turning to food banks for help."

"QR codes are an effective form of media, since it's face-to-face, and shoppers will literally be inches away from the QR and be able to donate money when they are provided with a complimentary hand- sanitizing wipe," said Morrison, who co-founded the OOH advertising agency in 2007 with his brother, Brett.

The company has defied the advertising industry's overall downward spiral during the coronavirus pandemic because its billboards are primarily in essential businesses and provide free hand sanitizer during a time of need. Practically every consumer entering a supermarket or drugstore uses hand-sanitizing wipes, thereby making the advertising incredibly effective.

The engagement time with an advertisers' message in drug stores can be three minutes or more while consumers wait for their prescriptions to be filled. This gives shoppers time to consider a product or service that they were not previously thinking about.

"The hand-sanitizing billboards are unlike others; they are totally functional. It's a win-win for everyone involved: the retailer, the advertiser, and the consumer who benefits from using the wipes," said Morrison, who estimates that 126 million people per day engage with Terraboost Media's hand-sanitizing billboards, resulting in 3.7 billion monthly impressions.

"In today's current environment, people are using them everywhere they go. It's guaranteed engagement; almost every person uses a wipe. The engagement is almost equal to foot traffic," Morrison added. "The hand-sanitizing billboards reach a vast audience, and 94% of shoppers have positive opinion of company sponsoring them."

Terraboost Media also is putting targeting and trackability of OOH advertising on the same level as digital marketing.

"In today's competitive media environment, we needed to evolve and become data-driven. Our advertisers are provided with deep insight about each of our 30,000 locations so they can select the venues that are most appropriate for their message," Morrison said. "We provide data including estimates of how many wipes were taken while consumers engage with an advertiser's message."

"Our results are outstanding. For instance, a cough & cold consumer packaged goods (CPG) firm generated $26 in sales lift for every dollar of advertising they spent at pharmacies," Morrison said. "Additionally, the hand-sanitizing billboards generate tremendous goodwill from consumers who link the gift of free hand sanitizing wipes to the sponsoring brand. Engagement is what it is all about – engagement and giving back."

About Terraboost Media

Terraboost Media provides purpose-driven advertising solutions to its clients. The firm's unique hand-sanitizing billboards create out-of-home advertising that puts meaningful ROI within reach for its marketing clients. Terraboost is proud to collaborate with some of the worlds' most admired retailers, delivering comprehensive health & wellness solutions addressing the safety and well-being of their guests, while optimizing the customer experience. To learn more, email [email protected] or visit Terraboost.com or Facebook.com/Terraboost.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the U.S. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, the organization provides meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security; educates the public about the problem of hunger, and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org , Facebook or Twitter.

