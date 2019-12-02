TerraCares4Naija Storms Sari Iganmu Community as Journey of 10,000 Smiles Continues

LAGOS, Nigeria, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TGI Distri on Saturday, November 30, 2019 stormed the Sari Iganmu Community to brighten up the Christmas celebration for the underprivileged kids and adults in the community.

The outreach tagged: 'TerraCares4Naija, is TGI Distri's effort to spread love, care, smiles and give nutritious meals as over one thousand residents of the community were served nutritious meals, shared in the care, love and fun.

The TerraCares4Naija caring wheel was received by the leaders of Sari Iganmu community amidst music and dancing by the residents who turned up in large numbers.

Speaking at the outreach, Mrs Nnenna Onyenacho, Media and Activations Manager, TGI Distri Limited (Marketers of Terra Seasoning Cubes, Renew Starch amongst others), said: "The TerraCares4Naija initiative is true to the values which make Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group a responsible business entity in Nigeria. Through the TerraCares4Naija initiative, we aim to put beautiful smiles on the faces of over 10,000 fellow Nigerians till Christmas."

She added that the initative has already provided over five thousand meals to five communities which includes Agege, Ikorodu, Makoko, Iwaya, Ajegunle and now Sari Iganmu.

Welcoming the TerraCares4Naija team to the community, the leader and Baale of Afagbon in Sari Iganmu, Mr Azeez Arisekola, said it was the first time they would experience love, fun and be provided with free nutritious meals as a community.

He added that the overwhelming love and affection received from Terra Cubes & Big Bull Rice is one they would cherish for a long time. Four teenagers emerged winners in the dancing competition that was anchored by Terra Claus.

TerraCares4Naija is the corporate responsibility and sustainability initiative of TGI Distri, a leading distributions, sales and Marketing company in Nigeria. Presently, they market and distribute all products of Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group companies such as Terra seasoning cubes, Renew Starch, Shine All Dish Washing Liquid, Shine All Scouring Powder and many other notable brands.

TGI Distri is also the fulcrum and catalyst for Innovation and New Product Development for the TGI Group.

SOURCE TGI Distri