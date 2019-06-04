Terracon Acquisitions Enhance Environmental, Geotechnical Resources in the Southeast

OLATHE, Kan., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Terracon is pleased to announce its acquisition of Environmental Services, Inc. (ESI) and Geotechnical & Environmental Consultants, Inc. (GEC). Bringing these two organizations into Terracon enhances the company's geographic presence and depth of services in Georgia and the Southeast.

ESI is a full-service environmental consulting firm providing environmental, and natural and cultural resource solutions. Founded in 1986, ESI serves public- and private-sector clients nationally from its headquarters in Jacksonville, Fla., and offices in Raleigh, N.C., and Savannah, Ga. ESI's services include environmental permitting; environmental site assessment and permitting; air quality; soil evaluation; wetlands mitigation and analysis; archaeology and cultural resource studies; underwater archaeology; endangered and threatened species studies; forestry and land management; Geographic Information Systems (GIS); and sustainable services.

GEC is an environmental, geotechnical, and construction materials consulting firm headquartered in Macon, Ga., with offices in Columbus and LaGrange, Ga. The firm serves public- and private-sector clients throughout Georgia and the Southeast in the education, commercial, industrial, and government markets. GEC provides services including environmental site assessments; wetlands delineation, permitting, and mitigation; endangered species; asbestos, lead-based paint, and Brownfields; geotechnical engineering; construction quality control and special inspections; site exploration; and materials testing. In addition, GEC offers a full range of solid waste consulting services.

"Both companies have a strong presence in the Southeast and are deeply committed to the clients and communities they serve," said Gayle Packer, Terracon CEO and president. "Their expertise and services complement our existing environmental, geotechnical, and materials capabilities and will allow us to support our clients throughout the Southeast even more nimbly."

The organizations will continue to serve clients locally as Environmental Services, Inc., A Terracon Company and Geotechnical & Environmental Consultants, Inc., A Terracon Company.

The new acquisitions are supported by Terracon's existing offices in Atlanta and Savannah, Ga., Birmingham, Ala., Jacksonville, Fla., and Raleigh, N.C.

Terracon is an employee-owned consulting engineering firm with more than 4,500 employees providing environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services from more than 150 offices with services available in all 50 states. Terracon currently ranks 24th on Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms. For additional information about Terracon, visit www.terracon.com.

