Terracon Announces Key Organizational Changes

OLATHE, Kan., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Terracon, a nationally known and respected consulting engineering firm, announces several strategic organizational changes designed to guide the company as it continues its pattern of growth.

Bob Cords , P.E. , is now national director overseeing the leadership of the company's transportation and infrastructure, oil and gas, and logistics business sectors. Based in Terracon's Jacksonville, Fla. , office, Cords has more than 35 years of engineering industry experience in operations management, client development, and project management. Recently, he served as a senior national account manager focused primarily on Terracon's logistics clients, and has been a business sector lead and division manager.

, is now national director overseeing the leadership of the company's transportation and infrastructure, oil and gas, and logistics business sectors. Based in Terracon's , office, Cords has more than 35 years of engineering industry experience in operations management, client development, and project management. Recently, he served as a senior national account manager focused primarily on Terracon's logistics clients, and has been a business sector lead and division manager. David Lipka , P.E. , is now national director for transportation and infrastructure. Lipka has more than 35 years of experience in geotechnical and materials engineering services with much of that experience focused on transportation and infrastructure projects. He has been serving as the national program manager for transportation and infrastructure focused predominantly in the eastern operating group, and has led pursuits for projects nationwide. Lipka is based in Terracon's Charlotte, N.C. , office.

, is now national director for transportation and infrastructure. Lipka has more than 35 years of experience in geotechnical and materials engineering services with much of that experience focused on transportation and infrastructure projects. He has been serving as the national program manager for transportation and infrastructure focused predominantly in the eastern operating group, and has led pursuits for projects nationwide. Lipka is based in Terracon's , office. Mohammad Nasim , Ph.D., P.E ., is now national director for geodesign services. A principal engineer with extensive experience working with federal, state, and local agencies, Nasim has led projects throughout the U.S., as well as internationally. His design and construction experience includes deep foundations, support of excavations, underpinning, ground improvement, numerical modeling, and seismic analyses. He is based in Terracon's DC Metro North office in Germantown, Md.

., is now national director for geodesign services. A principal engineer with extensive experience working with federal, state, and local agencies, Nasim has led projects throughout the U.S., as well as internationally. His design and construction experience includes deep foundations, support of excavations, underpinning, ground improvement, numerical modeling, and seismic analyses. He is based in Terracon's DC Metro North office in R. Sean Williams is now national manager of laboratory services. Based in Terracon's Chattanooga, Tenn. , office, Williams is leading the company's plans for the growth of its laboratory services and providing technical support to operations. Williams brings more than 28 years of experience in laboratory and quality management experience to this role, including laboratory accreditation, and operation, development, and implementation of quality management systems.

Terracon is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm with more than 5,000 employees providing environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services from more than 150 offices with services available in all 50 states. Terracon currently ranks 24th on Engineering News-Record's list of Top 500 Design Firms. For additional information about Terracon, visit terracon.com.

