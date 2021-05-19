Terracon Names Edward A. Bernard, AIA National Director of Facilities Services

ATLANTA, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Terracon, a leading provider of environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services, has named Edward A. Bernard, AIA, national director of Facilities services. Bernard will lead the strategic direction of Terracon's Facilities services line with a focus on delivering innovative building enclosure solutions, facility due diligence, and construction and technical consulting services, while continuing to enhance client experience.

Bernard joins Terracon with more than 30 years in architectural design and architecture/engineering/construction (A/E/C) consulting experience. With a strong technical and business background in design, construction technology, diagnostics, architecture, building evaluations, and project management, he will lead Terracon's national team of more than 200 facilities professionals.

"I am honored to have been chosen to lead Terracon's Facilities services line as national director. Terracon has built a culture of forward-thinking innovation and technical excellence, with strong values of caring for each other and our clients," Bernard said. "I am impressed with the caliber and experience of our Facilities professionals, and I am looking forward to being part of the team."

Bernard succeeds retiring Bill Brickey, who made significant contributions to the growth and development in Facilities services for Terracon over the past seven years. Prior to joining Terracon, Bernard served as vice president, Southeast regional manager, and board member for Marx|Okubo, working from its Atlanta office. He earned his bachelor's degree in architectural engineering from Southern Polytechnic State University. He is based in Atlanta.

Terracon is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm with more than 5,000 employees providing environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services from more than 150 offices with services available in all 50 states. Terracon ranks 24th on Engineering News-Record's 2021 list of Top 500 Design Firms. For additional information about Terracon, visit terracon.com.

SOURCE Terracon

Related Links

http://terracon.com

