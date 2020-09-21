Terracon Names Jon Arita National Director of Logistics

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Terracon, a leading provider of environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services, has named Jon Arita national director of Logistics.

Arita joins Terracon with a proven track record of expertise in supply chain, logistics, transportation, and rail. He will work with clients to provide solutions to complex challenges, drawing upon his expertise with projects ranging from small intermodal opportunities to large capital expenditure initiatives. Terracon's Logistics Team includes professionals who tailor our environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services to align with clients' evolving needs at each phase of every logistics project's life cycle.

"I'm incredibly honored to take on the job of National Director, Logistics. Terracon's impressive growth combined with its culture of safety and innovation is what impressed me most," Arita said. "I look forward to taking the vast services Terracon offers to the Logistics Sector to build long-lasting relationships. I'm thrilled to join the team."

Arita brings years of experience to Terracon, including most recently at BNSF Railway. He is active in the American Railway Development Association, International Economic Development Council, and NAIOP- E-Commerce Forum. Arita earned his master's and bachelor's degrees in business administration from Baylor University. He is based in Terracon's Fort Worth office.

Terracon is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm with more than 5,000 employees providing environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services from more than 150 offices with services available in all 50 states. Terracon ranks 22nd on Engineering News-Record's 2020 list of Top 500 Design Firms. For additional information about Terracon, visit terracon.com.

SOURCE Terracon

