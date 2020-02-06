Terracon Purchase of Skelly and Loy Expands Environmental Resources in the Mid-Atlantic

OLATHE, Kan., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Terracon is excited to announce its acquisition of Skelly and Loy (S&L), headquartered in Harrisburg, Pa. S&L is a privately held environmental consulting and engineering services company, with more than 50 years serving public- and private-sector clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

"S&L's environmental and engineering expertise and long-time regional presence allows us to further strengthen our service offerings and geographic resources in Pennsylvania and the Mid-Atlantic," said Gayle Packer, Terracon President and CEO. "By joining forces, our shared capabilities and focus on outstanding client experience allows us to bring even greater resources to clients regionally and nationally."

Founded in 1969, S&L has built a reputation for excellence delivering professional services including mining, civil, and environmental engineering; National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) compliance; natural resource management; wastewater permitting; noise and air quality investigations; hazardous waste management investigations and remedial design; industrial hygiene studies; archaeology and cultural resources; Geographic Information Systems (GIS); and water, wastewater, and remediation treatment systems.

S&L's 150 employees will become part of Terracon, serving clients from offices in Harrisburg, Pittsburgh, and State College, Pa.; Hagerstown and Hunt Valley, Md.; and Morgantown, W.Va. The organization will continue to serve clients locally as Skelly and Loy, A Terracon Company.

"We are proud of the strong relationships we have built over our 50+-year history, and that our commitment to outstanding expertise and client service has created this opportunity," said John Gunnett, P.G., president of S&L. "This merger allows us to join forces with Terracon's national network, so we can bring even greater resources to our employees and clients."

The new acquisition is supported by Terracon's existing offices in the Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. metro areas, Charleston, W.Va., and others throughout the region.

Terracon is an employee-owned consulting engineering firm with more than 5,000 employees providing environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services from more than 150 offices with services available in all 50 states. Terracon currently ranks 24th on Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms. For additional information about Terracon, visit www.terracon.com.

