Terracon Purchase of St. John-Mittelhauser & Associates Enhances Midwest Environmental Services

OLATHE, Kan., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Terracon is pleased to announce its acquisition of St. John-Mittelhauser & Associates, Inc. (SMA). This acquisition enhances Terracon's environmental services offerings and expertise in the Upper Midwest region.

Founded in 2007, SMA leverages decades of experience to deliver environmental consulting, investigation, remediation, data management and 3D visualization solutions to clients from its headquarters in Chicago (Downers Grove, Ill.) and offices in St. Louis (Hartford, Ill.), Rockford, Ill., and Indianapolis. SMA serves clients including industrial manufacturers, insurance companies, real estate developers, state and local agencies, and energy companies.

"SMA's environmental consulting capabilities complement and align with our environmental service offerings in the Midwest and nationally," said Gayle Packer, Terracon president. "Their expertise and depth of experience with clients in Indiana and Illinois enhances our presence in the region."

The company and its 31 employees, including geologists, engineers, scientists, field professionals, data analysts and administrative staff, will continue to serve clients locally as St. John-Mittelhauser & Associates, A Terracon Company.

"We are proud of the strong client relationships we have built over the years and that our expertise and quality of services have led us to this opportunity," said Ron St. John, PHG, CPG, co-founder and principal hydrogeologist. "Drawing on Terracon's national network, we are able to offer greater resources and a broader range of services to our employees and clients."

The new acquisition is supported by Terracon's existing offices in Glendale Heights and Rockford, Ill., Indianapolis, and St. Louis. SMA is Terracon's sixth acquisition since the beginning of 2017.

Terracon is an employee-owned consulting engineering firm with more than 4,000 employees providing environmental, facilities, geotechnical, and materials services from more than 140 offices with services available in all 50 states. Terracon currently ranks 24th on Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms. For additional information about Terracon, visit www.terracon.com.

