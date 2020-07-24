Terracore Promotes Mark DePuy as Chief Executive Officer

CAT CANYON, Calif., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Terracore Operating Company LLC ("Terracore" or the "Company") announced that it has promoted Mr. Mark DePuy to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Company and that Mr. William McConathy is departing the Company and will no longer serve as the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. Prior to being promoted, Mr. DePuy served as Chief Operations Officer of the Company.

"The Company appreciates Mr. McConathy's service and leadership and wishes him the very best," said Mr. DePuy. "We look forward to beginning a new chapter for the Company."

Mr. DePuy joined Terracore as Chief Operations Officer in 2019. Mr. DePuy has over 40 years' experience managing oil assets in California and leading growth-oriented teams focused on acquisition, development and revitalization of fields throughout the state. He has extensive experience building and guiding high performing organizations and working closely with boards of directors, investors, stakeholders and external analysts. Mr. DePuy spent more than 8 years at Venoco, Inc. in senior leadership positions, ultimately becoming the CEO in 2014. From 2010 through 2011 Mr. DePuy also served as the CEO of Great Western Oil and Gas, a private oil and gas company. He began his career with Union Oil Company of California and Unocal Corporation (Unocal), serving in a wide variety of technical and operational positions and senior supervisory and management positions, including playing an instrumental role on the integration team when Chevron Corporation purchased Unocal.

Mr. DePuy has a Master of Business Administration from the University of California, Los Angeles and a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado.

About Terracore

Terracore Operating Company LLC is an independent energy company engaged in the revitalization of historic oil and natural gas properties, primarily within the Central Coast of California. Its focus is on the clean and responsible revitalization of hydrocarbon production operations in the historic Cat Canyon oil field located in Santa Barbara County, California using state-of-the-art technologies and ultra-low carbon emitting concepts. Visit http://terracore.co/ for more information about the Company.

